ETV Bharat / state

Torrent Power Project In Maharashtra Faces Strong Opposition Over Concerns About Damage To Environment

Raigad : The proposed Torrent Power project in the Karjat taluka of Raigad district has drawn strong opposition over concerns related to damage to the environment.

Hundreds of acres of forest land is set to be utilised for the project, which is planned in the area surrounding the villages of Pali-tarfe Khalati, Portal, and Bhalivali.

The power project is planned on approximately 950 acres across the villages of Pali-tarfe Khalati, Portal, and Bhalivali. About 600 acres of forest land have been allocated for the project, while another 332 acres of private land will be acquired from local farmers.

Environmentalists have expressed serious concerns that the use of a vast area of ​​forest land "could severely impact the region’s natural resources, biodiversity, and wildlife habitats."

The forest cover in Raigad district, nestled within the Sahyadri mountain range, is crucial for maintaining ecological balance.

Advocate Kailas More, an environmentalist and convener of the “Karjat Bachav Sangharsh Samiti” (Save Karjat Struggle Committee), said they have raised concerns related to the environment for the past one year. "A meeting was held at the tehsil level regarding water scarcity. Nearly 250 to 300 villages currently lack access to water, and not even one percent of the water is reserved for Karjat. The Torrent project intends to utilise water from two dams. We are demanding the release of a hydrological report and a water balance report. They must disclose exactly how much water they intend to extract from the Ulhas and Pej rivers."

Mahadev Kumbhar, a local villager, said that trees are being felled across 600 acres of forest land for the project.