Tormented By Drug-Addict Son's Abuse, Disabled Daughter's Medical Expenses, Gujarat Family Seeks 'Euthanasia'
When the family submitted their application at Valsad collector office, officials were shocked and assured to take necessary action.
Published : May 12, 2026 at 7:18 PM IST
Valsad: A family from Gujarat's Valsad district has submitted an application at the collector's office, seeking permission for euthanasia, citing mental harassment linked to their son's drug addiction and disabled daughter's medical expenses over the last 25 years.
The family living in Abrama area, consists of an elderly couple, two sons, and a physically challenged daughter. The man is a retired railway employee.
When the family members arrived at Valsad collector's office and narrated their plight, the officials present there were left stunned.
According to Suresh Bhai, their younger son has been addicted to drugs for the last 25 years. Initially, this addiction appeared to be a minor issue, but it gradually escalated into a severe crisis. The situation has deteriorated such that now their son regularly returns home under the influence of drugs, hurls verbal abuse, picks fights, and physically assaults every member of the family. He also vandalises the house and threatens to kill his elderly parents, the family alleged.
In their application addressed to Valsad collector, Suresh Bhai said, "We have been enduring unbearable mental torture for years. Our younger son comes home intoxicated and harasses us. We live in constant fear and stress every single day. Despite numerous attempts by neighbours and relatives to intervene, the situation has shown no signs of improvement".
Suresh Bhai further alleged that the constant domestic conflicts and the stressful atmosphere at the home are taking a severe toll on the daughter's mental health. Despite numerous attempts, no solution has been found, it added.
The couple's elder son has remained unmarried and shouldered the entire responsibility of caring for his elderly parents and physically challenged sister.
The family claims they had previously reached out to the police for assistance and efforts were even taken to seek treatment for his son but it yielded no results. Plagued by escalating problems and the inability to find a solution, the family has reached a state of utter despair. They have now sought permission for euthanasia.
As soon as this matter reached the collector's office, it caused a stir within the administration. It is reported that officials listened to the family's plight with great seriousness and assured them that necessary inquiries and actions would be undertaken. The officials themselves were left shocked and deeply moved upon hearing the family's tale.
Active euthanasia is illegal under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita while passive euthanasia is legally permitted for patients with terminal illness as per the Supreme Court guidelines.
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