ETV Bharat / state

Tormented By Drug-Addict Son's Abuse, Disabled Daughter's Medical Expenses, Gujarat Family Seeks 'Euthanasia'

Valsad: A family from Gujarat's ​​Valsad district has submitted an application at the collector's office, seeking permission for euthanasia, citing mental harassment linked to their son's drug addiction and disabled daughter's medical expenses over the last 25 years.

The family living in Abrama area, consists of an elderly couple, two sons, and a physically challenged daughter. The man is a retired railway employee.

When the family members arrived at Valsad collector's office and narrated their plight, the officials present there were left stunned.

According to Suresh Bhai, their younger son has been addicted to drugs for the last 25 years. Initially, this addiction appeared to be a minor issue, but it gradually escalated into a severe crisis. The situation has deteriorated such that now their son regularly returns home under the influence of drugs, hurls verbal abuse, picks fights, and physically assaults every member of the family. He also vandalises the house and threatens to kill his elderly parents, the family alleged.

In their application addressed to Valsad collector, Suresh Bhai said, "We have been enduring unbearable mental torture for years. Our younger son comes home intoxicated and harasses us. We live in constant fear and stress every single day. Despite numerous attempts by neighbours and relatives to intervene, the situation has shown no signs of improvement".