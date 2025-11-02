ETV Bharat / state

Top Woman Naxal Surrenders In MP's Balaghat; Result Of Shah's Stern Warning To Ultras, Says CM

Balaghat/Bhopal: A woman Naxalite carrying a reward of Rs 14 lakh on her head surrendered in Balaghat in Madhya Pradesh, a police official said on Sunday. Sunita laid down arms on November 1 before Rupendra Dhurve, assistant commander of Hawk Force, a specialised anti-Naxal unit of the MP police, he added.

"Sunita was an armed guard of the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist) Central Committee member and NMC Zone in charge Ramder. She was carrying a bounty of Rs 14 lakh jointly announced by Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh police. She is a resident of Gomveta in Bhairamgarh in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur tehsil," the official said.

Sunita, who carried an INSAS rifle, was active in Madhya Pradesh, Gondia in Maharashtra and Rajnandgaon in Chhattisgarh, he added. She was associated with the outlawed movement since 2022, and took training in Madh area of neighbouring Chhattisgarh, the official said.

In a statement, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Naxalites carrying a cumulative reward of Rs 1.46 crore on their heads have been eliminated in MP in the last 10 months. termed her surrender as the positive result of a stern warning given by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to ultras to either surrender or face action.