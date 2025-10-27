ETV Bharat / state

Top Rajasthan Official Booked By ACB In Rs 37 Lakh Fraud Case

Jaipur: The Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has booked the Joint Director of the Department of Information and Technology (DoIT) for allegedly using his wife's documents to draw salaries worth Rs 37.54 lakh thus causing huge loss to the government exchequer, officials said.

ACB ASP Neeraj Gurnani, who is investigating the case, stated that a case has been filed against Joint Director of the Department of Information and Technology, Pradyuman Dixit, based on a complaint lodged in this regard.

“Documents related to the case are now being analyzed. If necessary, the accused will also be questioned. Further action will be taken based on whatever facts emerge from the investigation,” Gurnani said.

He stated that a complaint was received that Poonam Dixit, wife of Pradyuman Dixit, Joint Director of the Department of Information and Technology, had received salary payments from two companies. The complainant alleged that the payments were received allegedly without providing service.