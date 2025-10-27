Top Rajasthan Official Booked By ACB In Rs 37 Lakh Fraud Case
The Joint Director DoIT is accused of drawing Rs 37.54 lakh as salaries by showing his wife as an employee of two companies without service.
Published : October 27, 2025 at 2:22 PM IST
Jaipur: The Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has booked the Joint Director of the Department of Information and Technology (DoIT) for allegedly using his wife's documents to draw salaries worth Rs 37.54 lakh thus causing huge loss to the government exchequer, officials said.
ACB ASP Neeraj Gurnani, who is investigating the case, stated that a case has been filed against Joint Director of the Department of Information and Technology, Pradyuman Dixit, based on a complaint lodged in this regard.
“Documents related to the case are now being analyzed. If necessary, the accused will also be questioned. Further action will be taken based on whatever facts emerge from the investigation,” Gurnani said.
He stated that a complaint was received that Poonam Dixit, wife of Pradyuman Dixit, Joint Director of the Department of Information and Technology, had received salary payments from two companies. The complainant alleged that the payments were received allegedly without providing service.
According to officials, a preliminary investigation by the ACB revealed that Pradyuman showed his wife Poonam's appointments with two companies, even though she had not provided any service. Between January 2019 and September 2020, both companies deposited Rs 37,54,405 in Poonam's five bank accounts as salary. Poonam did not attend office for a single day as per investigators.
The ACB investigation also revealed that Pradyuman was in charge of the data center in 2019-20. The complaint alleges that he misused his position to secure tenders for the company, which in turn transferred funds to his bank account. The investigation also revealed that Pradyuman personally verified his wife's attendance. The company from which the funds were transferred to Poonam's bank accounts also received tenders.
Following the High Court's instructions, the ACB initiated a preliminary investigation in September 2024. Subsequently, information on the companies' bank accounts was gathered. After finding evidence of irregularities, the ACB filed a case on October 17, 2025. The ACB has filed a case under sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, and the investigation is ongoing.
