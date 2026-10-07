AI Subject, ACs and Digital Boards: Top Notch Learning Earns Chandigarh Govt School No 1 World India School Rank
The Sector 16-D Chandigarh government school has secured top rank in World India School Rankings due to its emphasis on digital learning and extra-curricular activities.
Published : October 7, 2026 at 7:02 PM IST
Chandigarh: From offering Artificial Intelligence as a subject for students to ACs in the classrooms and imparting education on digital boards, the Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 16-D, Chandigarh, boasts of a top-notch educational setup.
Owing to the modern educational facilities and the excellent teaching, the school has secured the top national rank in the “State Government Day School” category in the Education World India School Rankings 2026-27.
The school ranked at the top among 4,500 educational institutions across 22 states in the country. The school had previously held the number one spot in the 2023-24 survey.
The survey conducted by Education World covered schools from 34 cities across 22 states. The evaluation of 4,500 schools was done on overall performance.
Schools were evaluated based on 14 parameters, including academic reputation, teacher competence, attention given to students, school leadership, management, curriculum, teaching methodology, and co-curricular activities.
From Smart Education To AI Studies
The Sector 16 school has placed continuous emphasis on the use of modern technology in imparting education to students.
The school has utilised smart education, digital boards, and technology-based teaching methods, and as part of this initiative, Artificial Intelligence (AI) has been introduced as a subject for Class 11 students starting this academic session.
ACs And Digital Boards In Classrooms
Modern infrastructure has remained a key feature of the school, which has the facilities of air-conditioned classrooms, with students being taught using digital boards.
According to teachers, the use of technology has made learning easier and engaging for students. Alongside academics, emphasis has also been placed on the students' skill development.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, School Principal Seema Rani attributed the achievement of securing the top spot in the national rankings to the entire team.
"This achievement is the result of the collective hard work of the school's teachers, students, and parents," Rani said. "Our endeavor is to equip children with quality education while preparing them to meet future needs."
Wall of Fame Inspires Students
A distinctive feature of the school is its "Wall of Fame," which showcases the achievements of alumni. The wall has served as a source of inspiration for the students. According to the school management, the success stories of alumni have motivated children to achieve their goals.
Emphasis On Skill Development
According to the teachers, the school focuses on curriculum-based activities and student skill development alongside academics.
Teachers said that the children have been encouraged to participate in various activities and supplementary classes. “The school has also made many of its educational activities available on digital platforms, enabling students to enhance their learning through videos,” said the teachers.
Achievements In Sports
The school's achievements extend beyond the academic realm, and the students have also been offered opportunities to participate in sports, cultural programmes, and other co-curricular activities.
Teachers said that student participation in sports has ensured discipline, teamwork, and leadership qualities.
Preparing Children For The Future, Not Just Exams
School teacher Sarabjit Kaur said that their focus is not only on preparing children for exams, but to “equip them for the challenges of life and the future."
Another teacher, Sunita Kumari, remarked that digital mediums and “smart classrooms have made the learning process more effective for children.” “One of our students has even won a gold medal in sports."
Teacher Rajendra Kumar added that children get opportunities to excel in various activities alongside their studies, which hones their talent.
Yogita Khanna another school teacher, remarked that in current times, it is essential to “equip students with technology.” “Knowledge of new technologies like AI prepares them for the future."
Great Enthusiasm Among Students
Student Ayush said that along with academics, the school has offered students the opportunities to participate in sports and other activities, while digital learning has proved to be very helpful.
Another student Jayanti Sharma added, "The 'Wall of Fame' and the school's achievements inspire us to excel and achieve our goals."
Three Chandigarh Schools Figure In Top 10 List
Three government schools from Chandigarh secured spots in the top 10 category. Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 16-D, claimed the first rank while Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 35, ranked ninth, and the Senior Secondary School in the Housing Board/Housing Complex area bagged the tenth rank.
Schools Assessed Across 29 Categories
Education World primarily categorised schools into day schools, boarding schools, and international schools. Evaluations were conducted across a total of 29 categories, comprising 23 sub-categories and six special social sub-categories.
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