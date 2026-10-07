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AI Subject, ACs and Digital Boards: Top Notch Learning Earns Chandigarh Govt School No 1 World India School Rank

Chandigarh: From offering Artificial Intelligence as a subject for students to ACs in the classrooms and imparting education on digital boards, the Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 16-D, Chandigarh, boasts of a top-notch educational setup.

Owing to the modern educational facilities and the excellent teaching, the school has secured the top national rank in the “State Government Day School” category in the Education World India School Rankings 2026-27.

Chandigarh Sector-16 Government School Smart Class. (ETV Bharat)

The school ranked at the top among 4,500 educational institutions across 22 states in the country. The school had previously held the number one spot in the 2023-24 survey.

The survey conducted by Education World covered schools from 34 cities across 22 states. The evaluation of 4,500 schools was done on overall performance.

Schools were evaluated based on 14 parameters, including academic reputation, teacher competence, attention given to students, school leadership, management, curriculum, teaching methodology, and co-curricular activities.

From Smart Education To AI Studies

The Sector 16 school has placed continuous emphasis on the use of modern technology in imparting education to students.

Chandigarh Sector-16 Government School Campus. (ETV Bharat)

The school has utilised smart education, digital boards, and technology-based teaching methods, and as part of this initiative, Artificial Intelligence (AI) has been introduced as a subject for Class 11 students starting this academic session.

ACs And Digital Boards In Classrooms

Modern infrastructure has remained a key feature of the school, which has the facilities of air-conditioned classrooms, with students being taught using digital boards.

According to teachers, the use of technology has made learning easier and engaging for students. Alongside academics, emphasis has also been placed on the students' skill development.

Chandigarh Sector-16 Government School Students. (ETV Bharat)

Speaking to ETV Bharat, School Principal Seema Rani attributed the achievement of securing the top spot in the national rankings to the entire team.

"This achievement is the result of the collective hard work of the school's teachers, students, and parents," Rani said. "Our endeavor is to equip children with quality education while preparing them to meet future needs."

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