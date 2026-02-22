ETV Bharat / state

Top Maoist Leaders Devji And Malla Surrender In Telangana: Chhattisgarh Home Minister Vijay Sharma

Bastar: Senior Maoist leaders Devji and Malla Raju Reddy, also known as Sangram, have surrendered before the Telangana Police, Chhattisgarh Home Minister Vijay Sharma said on Sunday, terming it a major breakthrough in the fight against Naxalism.

Speaking to the media, Sharma said Devji had taken over as general secretary after Basavaraju and had been active for several years. Sharma said, “As per information coming, Devji, who became general secretary after Basavaraju, has surrendered before the Telangana Police".

He added that Malla Raju Reddy was also among the top Maoist leaders operating for decades in the Abujhmad region of Chhattisgarh and in neighbouring Gadchiroli.

Calling the reported surrenders a significant achievement, Sharma said the anti-Naxal campaign has entered its final phase. “I believe we have reached the final stage of the fight against Naxalism. Only one top leader is said to be left, who is very elderly. Apart from him, there are one or two others, but they are not as active as these two. Talks are continuously going on with the remaining people,” he said.