After Ajay Mahato's Arrest, Police Look For Misir Besra With Rs One Crore Bounty
Wanted in more than 100 cases, Ajay Mahato played a crucial role in running Maoist activities in the Parasnath region and strengthening its extortion network.
Published : July 18, 2026 at 1:29 PM IST
Ranchi: Following the arrest of top Maoist leader Ajay Mahato alias Tiger, who was carrying a bounty of Rs 25 lakh, the police are looking for CPI (Maoist) politburo member, Misir Besra, who carries a reward of Rs one crore on his head.
Due to mounting pressure from security forces, Besra's entire squad was grappling with a shortage of supplies and keeping the team together had become extremely difficult. Consequently, Besra advised all squad members to leave the Sardana forest area.
Following his advice, Mahto — who had been with Besra until a month ago — returned to Pirtand. However, the Intelligence Bureau (IB) was continuously tracking those who had left Besra's squad. Eventually, Mahto was arrested in Karmu Manjhi village in the Harladih area of Pirtand.
Ravindra Ganjhu, who was arrested in Latehar, had also left the forest following Besra's orders and was hiding in his own village, from where he was apprehended eventually.
Meanwhile, central committee (CC) members Akash Mandal, Sachin Mardi, and Ravi Sardar — who had been with Besra — also left Saranda and are currently staying in the Dalma region.
Bela Sardar, on the other hand, had returned to West Bengal, where he was arrested. Similarly, Tek Vishwanath and his wife Nilima returned to Telangana and surrendered.
A special operation is underway on the Union Home Ministry's directives to eliminate Naxalites from the Saranda, Kolhan, and Porahat forests, spanning the Odisha-Jharkhand border. Officials said only two Maoists — Karamchand Hembram and Ranjit —remain alongside the sole surviving Politburo member, Misir Besra.
Police said Besra is a native of Pirtand who possesses a folding AK-47 rifle and a walkie-talkie. Asim Mandal alias Akash is a native of North Phulchak in West Midnapore, who carries a reward of Rs one crore. He also carries an AK-47 rifle.
According to police, Maoist regional committee member Mochhu alias Vibhishan is a native of Barwadih in Dhanbad and carries a reward of Rs 15 lakh. Another regional committee member, Mahadev alias Sachin, is a resident of Patamda of Chaibasa, who carries a reward of Rs 15 lakh and has an AK-47.
Regional committee member Santosh alias Dilip is a resident of Pirtand who carries a reward of Rs 15 lakh and possesses an INSAS rifle. Area commander Saurabh alias Gaurav alias Santal, also from Pirtand, possesses an INSAS rifle, and Seraikeal resident Sita Munda was previously injured in an IED blast, police said.
A member of the Special Area Committee (SAC) of the banned CPI (Maoist), Mahato had long been a key target for security agencies — wanted in more than 100 cases, including murder, attacks on police personnel, extortion, and IED blasts.
Acting on intelligence inputs indicating that Mahto had moved from the Giridih forest to the plains, a joint team comprising personnel of Giridih Police, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and the CoBRA battalion launched an intensive search operation in the Harladih area and successfully captured him, along with weapons and ammunition.
Hailing from Nawadih village under Pirtaand police station limits in Giridih, Mahto is believed to have been a close associate of top Maoist leader Misir Besra, who also carries a reward of Rs one crore.
According to investigators, he played a crucial role in running Maoist activities in the Parasnath region and strengthening the organisation's extortion network.
He has over 100 criminal cases registered against him across several districts, including Giridih, Bokaro, Dhanbad, and Hazaribagh, on charges of murder and ambushes on police and security forces, damaging public property, carrying out IED explosions, extortion, and expanding the Maoist network.
The state government had sanctioned prosecution against him under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and other serious legal provisions.
His name had also surfaced in the high-profile 2012 murder case of PC Sharma, the then general manager of the Bharatvarshiya Digambar Jain Tirth Kshetra Committee at Madhuban. He had been on the run for years in connection with the case.
Investigators claim that Mahto operated an extortion network targeting road construction firms, crusher operators, and other businesses in the coal belt areas of Giridih and Bokaro.
His arrest will deal a major blow to Maoist activities in the Parasnath region. Mahto is currently being interrogated to obtain crucial information regarding the Maoist network, active members, and arms hideouts operating in the region, police said.
Also Read