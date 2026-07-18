ETV Bharat / state

After Ajay Mahato's Arrest, Police Look For Misir Besra With Rs One Crore Bounty

Ranchi: Following the arrest of top Maoist leader Ajay Mahato alias Tiger, who was carrying a bounty of Rs 25 lakh, the police are looking for CPI (Maoist) politburo member, Misir Besra, who carries a reward of Rs one crore on his head.

Due to mounting pressure from security forces, Besra's entire squad was grappling with a shortage of supplies and keeping the team together had become extremely difficult. Consequently, Besra advised all squad members to leave the Sardana forest area.

Following his advice, Mahto — who had been with Besra until a month ago — returned to Pirtand. However, the Intelligence Bureau (IB) was continuously tracking those who had left Besra's squad. Eventually, Mahto was arrested in Karmu Manjhi village in the Harladih area of Pirtand.

Ravindra Ganjhu, who was arrested in Latehar, had also left the forest following Besra's orders and was hiding in his own village, from where he was apprehended eventually.

Meanwhile, central committee (CC) members Akash Mandal, Sachin Mardi, and Ravi Sardar — who had been with Besra — also left Saranda and are currently staying in the Dalma region.

Bela Sardar, on the other hand, had returned to West Bengal, where he was arrested. Similarly, Tek Vishwanath and his wife Nilima returned to Telangana and surrendered.

A special operation is underway on the Union Home Ministry's directives to eliminate Naxalites from the Saranda, Kolhan, and Porahat forests, spanning the Odisha-Jharkhand border. Officials said only two Maoists — Karamchand Hembram and Ranjit —remain alongside the sole surviving Politburo member, Misir Besra.

Police said Besra is a native of Pirtand who possesses a folding AK-47 rifle and a walkie-talkie. Asim Mandal alias Akash is a native of North Phulchak in West Midnapore, who carries a reward of Rs one crore. He also carries an AK-47 rifle.

According to police, Maoist regional committee member Mochhu alias Vibhishan is a native of Barwadih in Dhanbad and carries a reward of Rs 15 lakh. Another regional committee member, Mahadev alias Sachin, is a resident of Patamda of Chaibasa, who carries a reward of Rs 15 lakh and has an AK-47.

Regional committee member Santosh alias Dilip is a resident of Pirtand who carries a reward of Rs 15 lakh and possesses an INSAS rifle. Area commander Saurabh alias Gaurav alias Santal, also from Pirtand, possesses an INSAS rifle, and Seraikeal resident Sita Munda was previously injured in an IED blast, police said.