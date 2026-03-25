Senior Maoist Commander Papa Rao Surrenders In Jagdalpur; 17 Cadres Rejoin Mainstream
The surrendered group laid down AK-47 rifles and other sophisticated weapons before the police, while security forces also recovered around ₹10 lakh in cash.
Published : March 25, 2026 at 5:05 PM IST
Jagdalpur: In a major development in Chhattisgarh’s anti-Naxal operations, senior Maoist commander Papa Rao formally surrendered along with 17 cadres and was rehabilitated at the district headquarters in Jagdalpur.
The surrendered group laid down AK-47 rifles and other sophisticated weapons before the police, while security forces also recovered around ₹10 lakh in cash. Papa Rao and his associates received a warm welcome from local community members, who greeted them with garlands as they arrived to rejoin mainstream society.
On the occasion, officials also presented them with a copy of the Constitution, symbolising their return to the democratic framework.
The surrender process took place in the presence of Chhattisgarh Home Minister Vijay Sharma, marking one of the most significant capitulations by a senior Maoist leader in recent years. A day earlier, Papa Rao had reached Kutru in Bijapur district with his team and expressed his intention to abandon violence and work within the constitutional system. He said he would now work among tribal communities for rights related to water, forests and land through lawful means.
Addressing the event, Sharma said, "Naxalism has been completely eradicated in Bastar. Nothing can be achieved through violence. If change is to be brought in society, it must be done by joining the mainstream."
Deadline to end Naxalism
Bastar Inspector General Sundarraj P reiterated the state's commitment to eliminate insurgency within the stipulated timeline. "We will succeed in ending Naxalism by March 31, 2026. Only a handful of cadres remain active in Bastar. I appeal to them to lay down arms and join the mainstream," he said.
Security forces seized a substantial cache of arms and ammunition from the surrendered Maoists, including: Eight AK-47 rifles, two INSAS rifles, four .303 rifles, two single-shot rifles and one BGL launcher, apart from a large quantity of live cartridges.
Who is Papa Rao?
Papa Rao alias Sunam Chandraiah, also known as Mangu Dada and Chandranna, is a 56-year-old resident of Sukma district. A senior Maoist functionary, he was a member of the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee (DKSZC) and headed the West Bastar Division Committee.
He also served on the South Sub-Zonal Bureau. Considered a key strategist within the Maoist structure, Papa Rao was allegedly involved in several major insurgent operations over the past two decades, including the 2010 Tadmetla attack.
What is the Poona Margam plan?
The surrender was processed under the state government's Poona Margam rehabilitation initiative - a flagship policy aimed at restoring peace in the Bastar division. In the Gondi language, 'Poona Margam' translates to 'new dawn' or 'right path'.
The programme offers surrendered cadres support in the form of livelihood opportunities, education, and structured rehabilitation to help them reintegrate into mainstream society.