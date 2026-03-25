ETV Bharat / state

Senior Maoist Commander Papa Rao Surrenders In Jagdalpur; 17 Cadres Rejoin Mainstream

Jagdalpur: In a major development in Chhattisgarh’s anti-Naxal operations, senior Maoist commander Papa Rao formally surrendered along with 17 cadres and was rehabilitated at the district headquarters in Jagdalpur.

The surrendered group laid down AK-47 rifles and other sophisticated weapons before the police, while security forces also recovered around ₹10 lakh in cash. Papa Rao and his associates received a warm welcome from local community members, who greeted them with garlands as they arrived to rejoin mainstream society.

On the occasion, officials also presented them with a copy of the Constitution, symbolising their return to the democratic framework.

The surrender process took place in the presence of Chhattisgarh Home Minister Vijay Sharma, marking one of the most significant capitulations by a senior Maoist leader in recent years. A day earlier, Papa Rao had reached Kutru in Bijapur district with his team and expressed his intention to abandon violence and work within the constitutional system. He said he would now work among tribal communities for rights related to water, forests and land through lawful means.

Addressing the event, Sharma said, "Naxalism has been completely eradicated in Bastar. Nothing can be achieved through violence. If change is to be brought in society, it must be done by joining the mainstream."

Deadline to end Naxalism

Bastar Inspector General Sundarraj P reiterated the state's commitment to eliminate insurgency within the stipulated timeline. "We will succeed in ending Naxalism by March 31, 2026. Only a handful of cadres remain active in Bastar. I appeal to them to lay down arms and join the mainstream," he said.