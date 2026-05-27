Top Maoist Leader Narahari Surrenders, Only 47 Cadres Remain In CPI (Maoist)
Telangana DGP CV Anand said with the surrender of Narahari and his wife, the Maoist party's sole remaining ERB is on the brink of collapse.
Published : May 27, 2026 at 4:01 PM IST
Hyderabad: In a major blow to the outlawed CPI (Maoist), its central committee member and secretary of the Bihar-Jharkhand Special Area Committee Pasunuri Narahari alias Viswanath (64) surrendered before Telangana DGP CV Anand on Wednesday.
Anand said Narahari’s wife, Medara Danamma alias Joba alias Poonam (55), a state committee member, has also emerged from hiding alongside him. With the surrender of the couple, the DGP stated that the Maoist party's sole remaining Eastern Regional Bureau (ERB) has been pushed to the brink of collapse.
The DGP handed over the rewards, a sum of Rs 25 lakhs announced for Narahari and Rs 20 lakhs for Danamma, in the form of cheques to the couple. "The couple decided to come out of hiding after realizing that the party no longer holds any relevance or existence. As Narahari was suffering from severe health issues, he approached us 15 days ago, and we immediately provided him with medical treatment. Since 2024, a total of 822 Maoist cadres have surrendered in Telangana. This trend reflects the effectiveness of police efforts as well as the growing confidence among cadres regarding the government's rehabilitation policies," said Anand.
He said, "We are establishing a skilling center to facilitate the social integration of those who have surrendered, by identifying their latent talents and providing them with employment opportunities. Currently, the only individuals from Telangana remaining in the party are Ganapathi, his wife, Jode Ratnabai (alias Sujatha), and Varthasekhar (alias Mangthu). Intelligence suggests that Ganapathi is currently leading a clandestine life somewhere within the country. At present, only 47 members remain in the Maoist party nationwide. We assure that rehabilitation will be provided to anyone who chooses to surrender."
Today marks a significant step towards peace and rehabilitation.— DGP TELANGANA POLICE (@TelanganaDGP) May 26, 2026
Two senior CPI (Maoist) leaders, Shri Pasunoori Narahari @ Vishwanath @ Salai Da (CCM & BJSAC Secretary) and Smt. Medara Danamma @ Latha @ Joba (SCM) have chosen to leave the path of violence and join the… pic.twitter.com/7vPoqzVWN7
An Expert in Manufacturing Rockets and Booby Traps
Narahari, a native of Somidi in the Kazipet Mandal of Hanumakonda district, became drawn to the activities of the Radical Students Union when he was a first-year degree student at LB College in Warangal. In 1982, inspired by Puli Anjaiah, the then Andhra Pradesh State Secretary of the 'People's War' group, he joined the party.
Initially, after joining the Kunta Dal in Sukma district, Narahari subsequently served as the Hyderabad City Organizer and a 'Den-keeper' in Bengaluru between 1986 and 1988. From 1990 to 1997, he worked within the Technical Wing of South Bastar in the Dandakaranya region. Between 2000 and 2004, he served as the In-charge of the Central Technical Committee.
During this period, he acquired expertise in manufacturing firearms, mortars, rockets, grenades, and booby traps. He also provided training to the party cadre on the production and repair of weapons. Having overseen BJSAK’s activities since 2006, he was elected to the Central Committee in 2017.
"We came out of hiding only with the permission of Misir Besra, the sole remaining member of the party's Politburo. The Telangana government's policy regarding surrenders is favorable. Ganapathi and Misir Besra should also come here and integrate into the mainstream of society," Narahari said.
Underground Life Following Seven Years of Imprisonment
Danamma, a native of Gamalapadu village in Dachepalli Mandal, Palnadu District, Andhra Pradesh, served as a party organizer in the same region during the period of 1986–88. After marrying Narahari in 1988, she worked alongside her husband as a "den-keeper" (caretaker of safe houses) in Bengaluru. In 1992, she worked in the technical wing of the South Bastar division. Arrested in Nagpur in December 2004, she was released on bail after seven years of imprisonment, whereupon she returned to underground life. She joined BJSAK as a member in 2011 and rose to the rank of the state committee in 2018. Currently active within BJSAK’s technical team, she has surrendered along with her husband.
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