ETV Bharat / state

Top Maoist Leader Narahari Surrenders, Only 47 Cadres Remain In CPI (Maoist)

Hyderabad: In a major blow to the outlawed CPI (Maoist), its central committee member and secretary of the Bihar-Jharkhand Special Area Committee Pasunuri Narahari alias Viswanath (64) surrendered before Telangana DGP CV Anand on Wednesday.

Anand said Narahari’s wife, Medara Danamma alias Joba alias Poonam (55), a state committee member, has also emerged from hiding alongside him. With the surrender of the couple, the DGP stated that the Maoist party's sole remaining Eastern Regional Bureau (ERB) has been pushed to the brink of collapse.

The DGP handed over the rewards, a sum of Rs 25 lakhs announced for Narahari and Rs 20 lakhs for Danamma, in the form of cheques to the couple. "The couple decided to come out of hiding after realizing that the party no longer holds any relevance or existence. As Narahari was suffering from severe health issues, he approached us 15 days ago, and we immediately provided him with medical treatment. Since 2024, a total of 822 Maoist cadres have surrendered in Telangana. This trend reflects the effectiveness of police efforts as well as the growing confidence among cadres regarding the government's rehabilitation policies," said Anand.

He said, "We are establishing a skilling center to facilitate the social integration of those who have surrendered, by identifying their latent talents and providing them with employment opportunities. Currently, the only individuals from Telangana remaining in the party are Ganapathi, his wife, Jode Ratnabai (alias Sujatha), and Varthasekhar (alias Mangthu). Intelligence suggests that Ganapathi is currently leading a clandestine life somewhere within the country. At present, only 47 members remain in the Maoist party nationwide. We assure that rehabilitation will be provided to anyone who chooses to surrender."

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