Top Jaish Commander Among 2 Terrorists Killed In Encounter In J&K's Udhampur

File photo of a security forces vehicle during an anti-terrorist operation in J&K. ( ANI )

Jammu: A top Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) Commander among two terrorists were killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur as security forces launched a final assault on the holed-up ultras inside a natural cave. Indian Army's White Knight Corps, in a post on X, said the two terrorists were killed after a "calibrated and coordinated" response. "Based on specific intelligence input provided by @jmukmrpolice, troops of CIF Delta, White Knight Corps planned and executed a focused joint counter-terror operation in the general area of Jophar Forest, Basantgarh (J&K) in coordination with JKP and CRPF reinforcing the cordon, ensuring effective area domination to prevent escape of terrorists. Quoting officials, PTI reported that one of the killed terrorists was a top Jaish commander. Their identity was not yet revealed.