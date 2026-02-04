Top Jaish Commander Among 2 Terrorists Killed In Encounter In J&K's Udhampur
The Indian Army said the terrorists were killed following a calibrated and coordinated response and seamless inter-agency coordination.
Published : February 4, 2026 at 1:27 PM IST
Jammu: A top Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) Commander among two terrorists were killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur as security forces launched a final assault on the holed-up ultras inside a natural cave.
Indian Army's White Knight Corps, in a post on X, said the two terrorists were killed after a "calibrated and coordinated" response.
"Based on specific intelligence input provided by @jmukmrpolice, troops of CIF Delta, White Knight Corps planned and executed a focused joint counter-terror operation in the general area of Jophar Forest, Basantgarh (J&K) in coordination with JKP and CRPF reinforcing the cordon, ensuring effective area domination to prevent escape of terrorists.
Operation KIYA
Quoting officials, PTI reported that one of the killed terrorists was a top Jaish commander. Their identity was not yet revealed.
Contact with terrorists was established yesterday and since then, terrorists were prevented from breaking contact. Following a calibrated and coordinated response, two terrorists have been successfully neutralised. The operation highlighted seamless inter-agency coordination, tactical precision and high standards of professionalism. Operation concluded successfully. Area remains under surveillance," read the post.
Officials said the terrorists were located inside the cave by joint search teams of the Army, police and the CRPF around 4 pm on Tuesday, triggering an intense gunfight that lasted for more than an hour.
According to them, one of the terrorists was hit during the encounter but managed to retreat into the natural cave along with his accomplice.
A fresh exchange of fire and deafening explosions rocked the area around 7.30 pm when the terrorists attempted to flee under the cover of darkness, the officials said, adding Army reinforcements, including paratroopers and dog squads, were rushed in to further tighten the cordon.
The night passed without any firing, and the security forces maintained a tight vigil over the area, particularly around the cave, using drones for surveillance, the officials said.
The final assault on the cave to flush out the hiding terrorists was launched on Wednesday morning, resulting in the killing of the two terrorists.