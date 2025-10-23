ETV Bharat / state

Top INDIA Bloc Leaders Missing From Mahagathbandhan Press Conference Poster

Patna: The photographs of top INDIA bloc leaders were missing from a banner at the venue of the much-awaited joint press conference of the Mahagathbandhan in Patna on Thursday, triggering a controversy.

The banner, the image of which has gone viral on social media, carried only a large photograph of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. A joint press conference of the Mahagathbandhan leaders is scheduled to be held in the state capital later in the day.

This is the first press conference of the Mahagathbandhan leaders amid the stalemate over seat-sharing arrangements among the INDIA bloc constituents for the assembly polls.

After days of squabbling that left them pitted against each other in several constituencies of poll-bound Bihar, the Congress and the RJD on Wednesday tried to mend fences and put up a cohesive fight against the formidable ruling NDA. Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot flew down to hold talks with RJD president Lalu Prasad and his son and heir apparent Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday.