Toothpick Dispute Turns Deadly: Woman Killed In Chhattisgarh’s Durg

Durg: A minor dispute over throwing toothpicks turned tragic after a woman succumbed to her injuries in Borid village of Durg district in Chhattisgarh, police said.

According to Abhishek Jha, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Durg Rural, the incident occurred in the Ranitarai police station limits on Monday morning between eight and nine. The police received a memo from a local hospital stating that a woman had been brought dead.

Upon receiving the memo, the police registered a case under Section 103 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and began an investigation. Upon questioning family members and neighbours, it was revealed that 27-year-old Hema Bharti and 52-year-old Radhabai Baghel had a dispute over throwing toothpicks.