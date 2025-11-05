Toothpick Dispute Turns Deadly: Woman Killed In Chhattisgarh’s Durg
The 52-year-old woman died of internal injuries.
Durg: A minor dispute over throwing toothpicks turned tragic after a woman succumbed to her injuries in Borid village of Durg district in Chhattisgarh, police said.
According to Abhishek Jha, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Durg Rural, the incident occurred in the Ranitarai police station limits on Monday morning between eight and nine. The police received a memo from a local hospital stating that a woman had been brought dead.
Upon receiving the memo, the police registered a case under Section 103 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and began an investigation. Upon questioning family members and neighbours, it was revealed that 27-year-old Hema Bharti and 52-year-old Radhabai Baghel had a dispute over throwing toothpicks.
During the tussle, Hema Bharti beat Radhabai Baghel with her hands and fists. Radhabai suffered serious internal injuries in the attack, resulting in her death on the spot. The woman's husband, Roopram Baghel, also stated that Hema Bharti had murdered his wife.
Based on eyewitness accounts as well as the short postmortem report, the police arrested the accused Hema on Tuesday afternoon. After collecting evidence, the accused woman was sent to jail on judicial remand.
The police officer further said that the official procedures of the deceased were completed in the presence of the Executive Magistrate.
