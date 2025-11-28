ETV Bharat / state

‘Too Harsh To Denude’: J-K High Court Allows Three Students To Keep BDS Degrees But Denies Special Scholarship

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh has allowed three young women from Anantnag to retain their Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) degrees from Jodhpur Dental College, but ruled that they are not entitled to scholarships under the Special Scheme launched by the Government of India in 2014–15.

A Division Bench of Justice Sanjeev Kumar and Justice Sanjay Parihar delivered the judgment while deciding two Letters Patent Appeals (LPA) filed by the Dental Council of India (DCI) and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). The appeals challenged a 2023 order that had granted full relief to the students.

The petitioners included the DCI, through its Secretary-in-Charge, and the AICTE representative. They were represented by Deputy Solicitor General of India Tahir Majid Shamsi and other counsel.

Apart from Insha Ashraf Bhat, Farzana Tabasum, and Afeet Un Nisa, the respondents included the Union Ministry of Human Resources Development (MHRD), the Principal of Jodhpur Dental College (JDC), AICTE, the J&K Higher Education Department, and the Inter-Ministerial Committee.

The Bench, in its 14-page judgement, noted that the three students had taken admission in JDC in 2014 after applying for scholarships under the Scholarship Scheme for Jammu and Kashmir.

The scheme required centralised counselling and allotment of seats by AICTE. The court recorded that only one of the three, Insha, had attended counselling and that she was allotted a seat in an engineering course, not BDS.

The judges wrote that it was “beyond the pale of any discussion” that the students had taken admission in the BDS course “without counselling or without having been allotted the aforesaid college.” The Bench added that their admission had “no sanctity of law”.

The Dental Council had earlier directed the college to discharge the students for lack of eligibility, arguing that they had not appeared in the required competitive entrance test for BDS seats.

The Bench said that JDC bore responsibility for admitting the students despite clear regulatory requirements.“The college, which was under an obligation not to admit such students, also admitted and permitted them to pursue the course,” the court observed.