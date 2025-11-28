‘Too Harsh To Denude’: J-K High Court Allows Three Students To Keep BDS Degrees But Denies Special Scholarship
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : November 28, 2025 at 4:56 PM IST
Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh has allowed three young women from Anantnag to retain their Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) degrees from Jodhpur Dental College, but ruled that they are not entitled to scholarships under the Special Scheme launched by the Government of India in 2014–15.
A Division Bench of Justice Sanjeev Kumar and Justice Sanjay Parihar delivered the judgment while deciding two Letters Patent Appeals (LPA) filed by the Dental Council of India (DCI) and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). The appeals challenged a 2023 order that had granted full relief to the students.
The petitioners included the DCI, through its Secretary-in-Charge, and the AICTE representative. They were represented by Deputy Solicitor General of India Tahir Majid Shamsi and other counsel.
Apart from Insha Ashraf Bhat, Farzana Tabasum, and Afeet Un Nisa, the respondents included the Union Ministry of Human Resources Development (MHRD), the Principal of Jodhpur Dental College (JDC), AICTE, the J&K Higher Education Department, and the Inter-Ministerial Committee.
The Bench, in its 14-page judgement, noted that the three students had taken admission in JDC in 2014 after applying for scholarships under the Scholarship Scheme for Jammu and Kashmir.
The scheme required centralised counselling and allotment of seats by AICTE. The court recorded that only one of the three, Insha, had attended counselling and that she was allotted a seat in an engineering course, not BDS.
The judges wrote that it was “beyond the pale of any discussion” that the students had taken admission in the BDS course “without counselling or without having been allotted the aforesaid college.” The Bench added that their admission had “no sanctity of law”.
The Dental Council had earlier directed the college to discharge the students for lack of eligibility, arguing that they had not appeared in the required competitive entrance test for BDS seats.
The Bench said that JDC bore responsibility for admitting the students despite clear regulatory requirements.“The college, which was under an obligation not to admit such students, also admitted and permitted them to pursue the course,” the court observed.
It added that the Dental Council had “rightly objected” to the admissions but had not taken action against the college under the Dentists Act. The Bench noted that the students were “only 10 plus 2 and had hardly attained majority” when they joined the course, and that they had now completed the entire degree.
“It would be too harsh to denude them of their degrees. It would be a sheer waste of medical education,” Justice Sanjeev Kumar wrote for the Bench.
While protecting the degrees, the court declined the students' plea for scholarship benefits under the Special Scholarship Scheme.
The judges held that granting a scholarship “would be tantamount to putting a premium on their misadventure and wilful violation of the scheme.”
“The private respondents were never sponsored by the AICTE or the Government of Jammu and Kashmir for their admissions to the BDS course in Jodhpur Dental College; as such, they would not be entitled to the benefit of a scholarship,” they added.
Though setting aside the single judge’s direction to release scholarships, the Division Bench ordered that the students' BDS degrees must be issued. “The admissions of the private respondents in the BDS course in the Jodhpur Dental College shall be treated as valid admissions, and the Principal, Dental College Jodhpur, Rajasthan, shall issue degree certificates in favour of the contesting respondents, provided they have successfully undergone, completed and qualified for the BDS course,” the judgement states.
The court recounted the origins of the Special Scholarship Scheme, which was created in 2010 based on recommendations of an expert group led by economist Dr C. Rangarajan. The aim was to increase access to higher education for students from Jammu and Kashmir with a merit-cum-means approach.
Guidelines were revised in 2013–14 and 2014–15, making centralised AICTE counselling mandatory. More than 2,000 students were admitted through the official counselling process in 2014.
