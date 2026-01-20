ETV Bharat / state

Over 180 Tonnes Of Smuggled Diesel Seized From Cargo Barge Off Mumbai Coast; 2 Held

Mumbai: Mumbai Customs has intercepted a cargo barge mid-sea and seized over 180 tonnes of smuggled diesel hidden in water tanks, officials said on Tuesday.

The vessel's master and the son of its owner have been arrested, an official said. Based on specific intelligence, Customs sleuths conducted a raid on the cargo vessel MV Tina 4 mid-sea on Sunday, he said.

The barge was found carrying high-speed diesel smuggled from foreign vessels and hidden in water tanks, intended to be supplied to local coastal boats and factories to evade customs duty, the official said, referring to the modus operandi based on statements of the master, engineer, and a representative of the shipping line.

One water tank on the barge was found not to be part of the approved design by the Indian Register of Shipping (IRS), he said.