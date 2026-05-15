ETV Bharat / state

Tongue Cleaner Gets Stuck In Toddler’s Eyelid In Chhattisgarh, Doctors Save Eye Through Surgery

Dhamtari: What began as a routine morning at home turned into a frightening ordeal for a family in Chhattisgarh’s Dhamtari district after a tongue cleaner pierced into the eyelid of a two-year-old boy while he was playing. The incident took place in Kaspur village under Nagri police station limits on Thursday morning.

According to information, Krishna Kumar, the two-year-old son of Jagdish Netam, was at home with his mother when the accident occurred. His mother was bathing him while the child was playing with a tongue cleaner in his hand.

During play, the sharp object accidentally pierced and got stuck in the child’s eyelid. Hearing the boy scream in pain, family members immediately alerted the 108 ambulance service, following which the child was rushed to the Dhamtari District Hospital for emergency treatment.

At the hospital, ophthalmologist Dr JS Khalsa and his team quickly began treatment after assessing the seriousness of the injury. In a delicate procedure, doctors successfully removed the tongue cleaner from the child’s eyelid within minutes.