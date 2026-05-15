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Tongue Cleaner Gets Stuck In Toddler’s Eyelid In Chhattisgarh, Doctors Save Eye Through Surgery

A two-year-old boy’s eyelid was pierced by a tongue cleaner while playing at home in Dhamtari, but doctors saved his eye through an emergency surgery.

Tongue Cleaner Gets Stuck In Toddler’s Eyelid In Chhattisgarh, Doctors Save Eye Through Surgery
Tongue Cleaner Gets Stuck In Toddler’s Eyelid In Chhattisgarh, Doctors Save Eye Through Surgery (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 15, 2026 at 11:13 AM IST

1 Min Read
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Dhamtari: What began as a routine morning at home turned into a frightening ordeal for a family in Chhattisgarh’s Dhamtari district after a tongue cleaner pierced into the eyelid of a two-year-old boy while he was playing. The incident took place in Kaspur village under Nagri police station limits on Thursday morning.

According to information, Krishna Kumar, the two-year-old son of Jagdish Netam, was at home with his mother when the accident occurred. His mother was bathing him while the child was playing with a tongue cleaner in his hand.

During play, the sharp object accidentally pierced and got stuck in the child’s eyelid. Hearing the boy scream in pain, family members immediately alerted the 108 ambulance service, following which the child was rushed to the Dhamtari District Hospital for emergency treatment.

At the hospital, ophthalmologist Dr JS Khalsa and his team quickly began treatment after assessing the seriousness of the injury. In a delicate procedure, doctors successfully removed the tongue cleaner from the child’s eyelid within minutes.

“While playing, the child may have accidentally moved the tongue cleaner toward his eye, causing it to get stuck in the eyelid. Since he was brought to the hospital on time, there was no major damage to the eye,” said Dr JS Khalsa.

He added that the operation was successful and the child’s eye is completely safe. Necessary medicines have been prescribed, and the boy is expected to recover fully within 10 days.

Following the incident, doctors urged parents to keep sharp and pointed objects away from children and maintain close supervision during playtime to prevent such accidents.

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TAGGED:

TONGUE CLEANER EYE INJURY
CHILD EYE SURGERY
DHAMTARI DISTRICT HOSPITAL
DR JS KHALSA
DHAMTARI TODDLER ACCIDENT

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