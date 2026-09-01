Tomato Prices Crash, Onion Rates Surge, Karnataka Farmers Caught In Market Crisis
The cost of cultivating tomatoes can exceed Rs 40,000 per acre, including expenses on seeds, fertilisers, pesticides, irrigation, staking, labour and transportation.
Published : September 1, 2026 at 5:40 PM IST|
Updated : September 1, 2026 at 6:00 PM IST
Bengaluru: Farmers across Karnataka are facing a severe price crisis as tomato rates have plunged despite rising cultivation costs, while onion prices have surged after crop losses.
Farmer organisations have urged the state and Central governments to intervene when market fluctuations push growers into distress. They are demanding a legally guaranteed Minimum Support Price (MSP), direct procurement from farmers, loan waivers and improved storage and processing infrastructure.
Tomato growers are among the worst hit. In some parts of Karnataka, a 25-kg box of tomatoes is selling for just Rs 180 to Rs 200, while prices in Gadag have reportedly fallen to around Rs 2 per kg. Farmers say the returns are sometimes insufficient even to cover harvesting and transportation expenses.
The cost of cultivating tomatoes can exceed Rs 40,000 per acre, including expenses on seeds, fertilisers, pesticides, irrigation, staking, labour and transportation.
Attahalli Devaraj, a farmer and representative of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, said, “When tomato prices collapse, farmers cannot even recover harvesting and transportation costs. The government should come forward to purchase produce at a guaranteed minimum price. We need an MSP guarantee, direct procurement with payments to farmers’ accounts, cold storage, processing facilities and loan waivers."
He said farmers across Karnataka were facing different challenges. While tomato growers in Kolar are struggling with falling prices, onion farmers in North Karnataka are dealing with drought-related crop losses, and sugarcane growers in Mandya are facing water shortages.
Farmer leaders are scheduled to hold a workshop in Bengaluru’s Hebbal area on September 7, after which they plan to meet Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and submit their demands.
Devaraj said the demand for a legal guarantee for MSP extends beyond Karnataka, with farmers in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh also campaigning for guaranteed prices, direct procurement and loan relief. Protests are also being planned to draw the Centre's attention to the issue.
While tomato prices have crashed, onion prices have moved upwards. Market accounts show that onion prices have risen from around Rs 25 per kg to Rs 70-80 per kg in some markets, with retail prices touching Rs 80 per kg.
However, farmers say the price rise is not benefiting all onion growers as heavy rains, drought conditions and crop failures have reduced production. Some onion farmers have also alleged that poor-quality seeds resulted in germination of only around 50% of the crop.
Farmers have urged the government to support local processing units that can manufacture tomato puree, paste, sauce, juice and dried tomatoes. Such facilities, they say, could be developed through farmer producer organisations (FPOs), self-help groups and small enterprises.
Farmers say that a stronger storage and processing network would help prevent distress sales during periods of excess production and allow them to earn better returns from their crops.
Read More: