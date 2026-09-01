ETV Bharat / state

Tomato Prices Crash, Onion Rates Surge, Karnataka Farmers Caught In Market Crisis

Bengaluru: Farmers across Karnataka are facing a severe price crisis as tomato rates have plunged despite rising cultivation costs, while onion prices have surged after crop losses.

Farmer organisations have urged the state and Central governments to intervene when market fluctuations push growers into distress. They are demanding a legally guaranteed Minimum Support Price (MSP), direct procurement from farmers, loan waivers and improved storage and processing infrastructure.

Tomato prices have crashed and onion rates have surged in Karnataka (ETV Bharat)

Tomato growers are among the worst hit. In some parts of Karnataka, a 25-kg box of tomatoes is selling for just Rs 180 to Rs 200, while prices in Gadag have reportedly fallen to around Rs 2 per kg. Farmers say the returns are sometimes insufficient even to cover harvesting and transportation expenses.

The cost of cultivating tomatoes can exceed Rs 40,000 per acre, including expenses on seeds, fertilisers, pesticides, irrigation, staking, labour and transportation.

Attahalli Devaraj, a farmer and representative of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, said, “When tomato prices collapse, farmers cannot even recover harvesting and transportation costs. The government should come forward to purchase produce at a guaranteed minimum price. We need an MSP guarantee, direct procurement with payments to farmers’ accounts, cold storage, processing facilities and loan waivers."