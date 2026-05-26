Tollywood Stars Join Hands With Visakhapatnam Police In Fight Against Cybercrime
So far, 14 awareness short films have been produced and are being released gradually through YouTube and social media platforms of the Vizag city police.
Published : May 26, 2026 at 2:26 PM IST
Visakhapatnam: In an innovative attempt to combat the growing menace of cybercrime, the Visakhapatnam city police have launched a unique awareness campaign by producing short films featuring popular Tollywood actors, directors, and sports personalities.
The initiative aims to educate the public about the ever-evolving tactics used by cybercriminals and prevent citizens from falling victim to online fraud.
Police officials revealed that a significant number of cybercrime victims in Andhra Pradesh are from Visakhapatnam, with many of them being educated individuals. Authorities said cybercriminals are increasingly targeting people through smartphones, exploiting unemployment, financial stress, online shopping habits, and the emotional vulnerabilities of citizens.
Officials said fraudsters are now using sophisticated technologies and have shifted from direct bank transfers tchnique to anonymous cryptocurrency wallets to avoid detection. They are looting huge amounts from unsuspecting victims through fake loan apps, e-commerce frauds, OTP scams, honey traps, and impersonation calls.
To counter these threats, police have produced 14 awareness short films so far and are releasing them gradually through YouTube and other social media platforms. Available on the official YouTube channel of the "Vizag city police", these contents have started receiving encouraging public response.
Several celebrities have participated in the campaign. Actors Akkineni Naga Chaitanya, Prince Cecil, Gayathri Bhargavi, Raghu Karumanchi, and others featured in a video explaining online vehicle sale scams and fake low-price offers. Veteran actor Rajendra Prasad appeared in a short film highlighting part-time job frauds, while ace shuttler PV Sindhu participated in a video warning people about honey-trap scams.
Actor Siva Balaji appeared in a film explaining UPI PIN frauds, while actors Sudheer Babu and Ajay Ghosh featured in an awareness video on fake customer care scams. Another creatively designed video featuring Aadi Saikumar, Brahmaji, director Anil Ravipudi, and actress Raashi Singh focused on e-commerce and online shopping frauds.
Actor Akhil Akkineni also participated in a video cautioning people about instant loan app scams. Recently, actors Rajiv Kanakala and Payal Rajput featured in a video exposing fake video call scams where fraudsters impersonate officials from narcotics, customs, or police departments to extort money.
Stressing the need for continued public vigilance, police commissioner Shankhabrata Bagchi said, "Cybercriminals are using advanced technology and adopting new methods every day. Once money is converted into cryptocurrency, recovering it becomes extremely difficult. People must stay alert and verify every suspicious call, message, or online offer before responding."
Officials believe the involvement of celebrities is helping the awareness campaign reach a wider audience, especially youth and smartphone users, making cyber safety messages more relatable and effective.
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