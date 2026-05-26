ETV Bharat / state

Tollywood Stars Join Hands With Visakhapatnam Police In Fight Against Cybercrime

Visakhapatnam: In an innovative attempt to combat the growing menace of cybercrime, the Visakhapatnam city police have launched a unique awareness campaign by producing short films featuring popular Tollywood actors, directors, and sports personalities.

The initiative aims to educate the public about the ever-evolving tactics used by cybercriminals and prevent citizens from falling victim to online fraud.

Police officials revealed that a significant number of cybercrime victims in Andhra Pradesh are from Visakhapatnam, with many of them being educated individuals. Authorities said cybercriminals are increasingly targeting people through smartphones, exploiting unemployment, financial stress, online shopping habits, and the emotional vulnerabilities of citizens.

Officials said fraudsters are now using sophisticated technologies and have shifted from direct bank transfers tchnique to anonymous cryptocurrency wallets to avoid detection. They are looting huge amounts from unsuspecting victims through fake loan apps, e-commerce frauds, OTP scams, honey traps, and impersonation calls.

To counter these threats, police have produced 14 awareness short films so far and are releasing them gradually through YouTube and other social media platforms. Available on the official YouTube channel of the "Vizag city police", these contents have started receiving encouraging public response.