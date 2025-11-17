ETV Bharat / state

Tollywood Actors Congratulate Telangana Police For Arresting iBomma Administrator Immadi Ravi

The iBomma administrator was arrested on Saturday, and web logins and server details were seized from him.

Tollywood actors meet Hyderabad City Police Commissioner Sajjanar (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 17, 2025 at 5:48 PM IST

Hyderabad: The Tollywood film industry has congratulated the Telangana Police for the arrest of Immadi Ravi, a key suspect linked to the iBomma website, which is known for piracy.

Immadi Ravi, the administrator of iBomma, was arrested on Saturday, and web logins and server details were seized from him. A letter circulating on social media said that he had previously challenged the police, saying, "I have data of crores of people. Stop focusing on this website".

Numerous film personalities, including producers Dil Raju, Suresh Babu, Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, and director SS Rajamouli, met with Hyderabad City Police Commissioner Sajjanar at the Command Control Centre here to express their gratitude.

Rajamouli emphasised the serious implications of piracy, saying that people's data is often sold to criminals through such sites. He likened the arrest of Immadi Ravi to a thrilling scene in a movie, where the hero triumphs over the villain after two months.

"Don't play with the police. I want to say one thing on this occasion: nothing comes for free. If it comes like that, there is a big danger behind it. It will take you to death," Rajamouli said.

Chiranjeevi highlighted the impact of piracy on individuals who rely on the film industry and expressed sadness over the exploitation of their hard work. He thanked everyone involved in addressing the piracy issue and urged the public to view films as their own and avoid pirated content.

Nagarjuna commended the efforts of the Telangana Police in combating piracy. "Congratulations to the Telangana Police. After the arrest of the iBomma website administrator, a friend from Chennai told me that you accomplished what we couldn't here. These offenders are not motivated by just Rs. 20 crores; there's an international gang behind this operation," he explained.

Nagarjuna further revealed that the culprits have access to the data of five million subscribers, which is part of a larger scheme that aims to exploit the film industry for significant financial gain. He warned audiences not to be misled into believing they are watching movies for free, emphasising the serious fraud behind it.

Producer Suresh Babu noted that the situation for the film industry has improved slightly due to the police's actions, urging people not to watch pirated movies, as "nothing comes for free." Dil Raju also warned that since the perpetrators possess personal data, they could commit further crimes and advised the audience to be mindful that such issues arise from watching movies without paying.

