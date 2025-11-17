ETV Bharat / state

Tollywood Actors Congratulate Telangana Police For Arresting iBomma Administrator Immadi Ravi

Hyderabad: The Tollywood film industry has congratulated the Telangana Police for the arrest of Immadi Ravi, a key suspect linked to the iBomma website, which is known for piracy.

Immadi Ravi, the administrator of iBomma, was arrested on Saturday, and web logins and server details were seized from him. A letter circulating on social media said that he had previously challenged the police, saying, "I have data of crores of people. Stop focusing on this website".

Numerous film personalities, including producers Dil Raju, Suresh Babu, Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, and director SS Rajamouli, met with Hyderabad City Police Commissioner Sajjanar at the Command Control Centre here to express their gratitude.

Rajamouli emphasised the serious implications of piracy, saying that people's data is often sold to criminals through such sites. He likened the arrest of Immadi Ravi to a thrilling scene in a movie, where the hero triumphs over the villain after two months.

"Don't play with the police. I want to say one thing on this occasion: nothing comes for free. If it comes like that, there is a big danger behind it. It will take you to death," Rajamouli said.