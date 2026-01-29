ETV Bharat / state

Toll Rises To 21 In Bengal Fire, 28 Still Missing; Prohibitory Orders Imposed

Kolkata: The toll in the fire near Kolkata on January 26 has risen to 21 with more 13 bodies found from gutted buildings, while 28 people are still missing, raising fears that the number of fatalities are likely to increase, the police said on Thursday.

The authorities imposed prohibitory orders in the area, restricting public movement ahead of the proposed visit by Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari and other BJP leaders. The devastating fire reduced to ashes two godowns and a manufacturing unit of a momo company at Anandapur in South 24 Parganas district, close to the city.

"Given the nature of the incident and the extent of damage, the possibility of the toll going up cannot be ruled out," a senior police officer said.