ETV Bharat / state

Toll Plaza Dispute In UP's Shamli After Haryana Roadways Bus FASTag Fails To Scan; Passengers Allege Misbehaviour

Shamli: An alleged scuffle broke out at the Lakshmanpura Toll Plaza, which lies along the Meerut-Karnal Highway, as the employees here allegedly used harsh language due to the technical issue that had arisen in the FASTag device attached to the bus owned by the Haryana Roadways Corporation Limited.

This occurred in an area falling under the Jhanjhana police station, as a technical problem in the automatic scanning device meant that the FASTag could not be verified. According to the bus driver, the bus was detained at the toll plaza in the middle of a lane for a considerable amount of time because of a problem with the machine.

As per the claim of the driver, the staff members, when approached with complaints over the undue detention of the vehicle, became irate and used abusive language. Not only the driver but even the passengers who complained about their detention were also abused by the toll plaza staff members.