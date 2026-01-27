ETV Bharat / state

Toll In Kolkata Warehouse Fire Mounts To 8; Minister Assures Safety Probe

Nazirabad (South 24 Parganas): The death toll in the devastating fire at a warehouse in the Nazirabad area near Kolkata's Anandapur has mounted to eight on Tuesday.

State Minister Arup Biswas and Trinamool MP Saayoni Ghosh visited the site on Monday afternoon. After an inspection, Biswas said, "Although the fire has been brought under control, it is still burning in some pockets as smoke is still emanating from the godown. Firefighters are working tirelessly to douse the remnant fire. Some are falling ill due to intense smoke. Once the fire is completely extinguished, efforts to rescue any missing workers who might be trapped inside will be initiated. A forensic team will visit the spot for investigation. The authorities will investigate whether the fire safety system in the warehouse was functioning properly."

BJP MLA Ashok Dinda reached the spot in the evening. He said, "I heard many workers of a decorating company lived in temporary shelters built inside the warehouse. While four of them managed to escape just before the fire started, many others are likely to have been trapped inside as the main gate was locked."

Sonarpur North constituency MLA Firdausi Begum also came to the site.

The bodies were charred beyond recognition, and fire department sources said DNA samples will be collected from family members to identify them. However, the cause of the blaze and the extent of damage are yet to be ascertained.