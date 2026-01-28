ETV Bharat / state

Toll In Kolkata Godown Fire Mounts To 19; Search On For Missing Workers

Kolkata: The death toll in the Nazirabad fire tragedy near Anandapur area of Kolkata mounted to 19 on Wednesday with the recovery of three more charred bodies after the blaze was doused, while search continues for the missing workers, police said.

The death count is likely to go up as about 25-30 people are still missing. However, police said about 13 people from East Medinipur district are still missing, and the exact number of deaths and missing persons can be revealed after the rescue operation is over.

Meanwhile, Godown owner Gangadhar Das, who was absconding since Tuesday following an FIR, has been arrested. A resident of East Harma village under Khejuri police station of East Medinipur, Das has been involved in the decorators business for over four decades.

State minister and Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim said strict action will be initiated against those responsible for the incident. "Officials from the administration visited the homes of the missing persons to assure the families of extending all assistance. The state government will provide financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh to the families of those killed. The compensation will be released after the identification of the deceased. Permission will be sought from the court for a DNA test," he added.