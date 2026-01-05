Tokimara: Odisha's Kondh Tribe's Festival Of Sacrifice And Communal Identity
Tokimara or Tokiparad is celebrated by the tribe to appease Dharani Penu, the mother earth deity, on the last Sunday of the Poush month.
Published : January 5, 2026 at 5:38 PM IST
Bhawanipatna: Tucked away in the rich tribal landscape of Odisha lies Kalahandi where a festival called 'Tokimara' reflects the ancient tribal cosmology and communal identity.
Tokimara or Tokiparab, is celebrated by the Kondh tribe to appease 'Dharani Penu'-the mother earth deity. The festival was celebrated on the last Sunday of the Poush month, at Chachikna, Pulingpadar and Gunupur and other villages in Thuamul Rampur block of Kalahandi.
The name of the festival is derived from 'Toki' meaning a young, unmarried girl symbolizing fertility and life's promise, and 'Mara', referring to the sacrifice that was historically central to the ceremony. As per tradition, the tribals sacrificed a young girl during the festival to appease their deity for a good harvest and domesticated animals.
However, the British forcibly stopped the practice terming it inhuman. The sacrifice continues but now the girls have been replaced by sheep. The tribals bury the meat of the animal after sacrificing it with the belief that it will make their land fertile.
As per tradition, two wooden pillars in the shape of H are placed by the tribals after offering prayers to the local deity 'Dharni Penu' or 'Matimaa'. According to tribal beliefs, one of the pillars represents the deity’s head that gets connected to her body after 12 years.
Chachikna village priest Surendra Majhi said the sheep chosen for the sacrifice is taken around the village in a procession. "Every villager then attacks the sheep with weapons. The blood from the sheep falls on the ground and calms the earth," he said.
The festival is a vibrant expression of tribal identity, featuring traditional music, dance, and processions where villagers carry symbolic representations of their village deities to the main festival ground. It is also an occasion for the youth to socialize and find partners.
As per tradition, two days after the conclusion of Tokimara, the tribals observe 'Dhangdi Dola', the customary tradition of choosing brides.
Young boys and girls participate in a community dance to choose their life partners. A boy chooses a girl and then pulls her across 50-100 metres in front of the community. Finally, the community members declare the boy and girl as married. "The Tokimara festival is a major festival of the Kondh tribe and is celebrated in the month of Poush," said researcher Dhansingh Majhi.
Beyond the solemn, deeper spiritual layers, Tokimara carries a social pulse that resonates for the youth of the community. Dance, song and celebrations punctuate moments of ritual, offering occasions for young people to meet, sing together and weave new bonds under the protective gaze of their ancestral deities.
Also Read
Inhuman Act Again In Odisha's Koraput: Kondh Couple Yoked To A Wooden Plough For Marrying Within Family