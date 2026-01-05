ETV Bharat / state

Tokimara: Odisha's Kondh Tribe's Festival Of Sacrifice And Communal Identity

Bhawanipatna: Tucked away in the rich tribal landscape of Odisha lies Kalahandi where a festival called 'Tokimara' reflects the ancient tribal cosmology and communal identity.

Tokimara or Tokiparab, is celebrated by the Kondh tribe to appease 'Dharani Penu'-the mother earth deity. The festival was celebrated on the last Sunday of the Poush month, at Chachikna, Pulingpadar and Gunupur and other villages in Thuamul Rampur block of Kalahandi.

The name of the festival is derived from 'Toki' meaning a young, unmarried girl symbolizing fertility and life's promise, and 'Mara', referring to the sacrifice that was historically central to the ceremony. As per tradition, the tribals sacrificed a young girl during the festival to appease their deity for a good harvest and domesticated animals.

Tribals holding their traditional weapons (ETV Bharat)

However, the British forcibly stopped the practice terming it inhuman. The sacrifice continues but now the girls have been replaced by sheep. The tribals bury the meat of the animal after sacrificing it with the belief that it will make their land fertile.

As per tradition, two wooden pillars in the shape of H are placed by the tribals after offering prayers to the local deity 'Dharni Penu' or 'Matimaa'. According to tribal beliefs, one of the pillars represents the deity’s head that gets connected to her body after 12 years.