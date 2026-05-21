'Together At Last': Siblings From Odisha Reunite With Parents After Spending 12 Years In Tamil Nadu
The siblings had got separated from their father in Coimbatore and had been staying in a child care home in Tamil Nadu.
Published : May 21, 2026 at 7:44 PM IST
Koraput: Separated from their parents 12 years back near Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore, two siblings were reunited with their family from Upper Jamuguda village under Bandhugaon block of Koraput district.
According to CWC chairperson Gayatri Devi, Jamuguda native Dalia Kulasika had travelled with his son and daughter from Rayagada to meet his wife, Tulsi, who was then working as a migrant labourer near Coimbatore. Enroute to Coimbatore after getting down at a nearby railway station, Dalia reportedly met with an accident after falling from an autorickshaw. He was shifted to a nearby hospital and regained consciousness three days later, only to find that his two minor children had gone missing.
Since Dalia was not conversant in the local language, he struggled and managed to return to his village 16 days later. Tulsi also returned home with the help of a migrant labour contractor. The couple filed a missing complaint at Bandhugaon police station. However, there was no trace of Jhadeshwar and Indravati, who were then aged four and five, said Gayatri.
Gayatri said the children were rescued by Childline workers in Tamil Nadu and taken to a child care institution. The siblings stayed at the child care home and pursued their studies in an English-medium school.
In 2019, an Aadhaar card belonging to Dalia was reportedly found in the bag of one of the children, following which the child care institution contacted the Koraput District Child Protection Unit and requested it to trace the parents. The process of verification and case documentation began and reached its logical conclusion only recently.
The Child Welfare Committee, accompanied by the superintendent of the child care institution and Tamil Nadu police, arrived in Koraput to formally hand over the children to their parents at the CWC office. However, the reason for the process taking seven years has not yet been ascertained.
Jhadeshwar and Indravati have finally reunited with their parents. But since the siblings spent over a decade in Tamil Nadu, they are well-conversant in English and Tamil and not their mother tongue, Odia. Jhadeswar is a student of Class IX and Indravati Class X and a major concern for the administration now is their education back home.
Meanwhile, Koraput District Magistrate Manoj Satyavan Mahajan assured the family that "arrangements will be made as soon as possible to admit the children to Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya or some English-medium institution."
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