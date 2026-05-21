ETV Bharat / state

'Together At Last': Siblings From Odisha Reunite With Parents After Spending 12 Years In Tamil Nadu

Koraput: Separated from their parents 12 years back near Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore, two siblings were reunited with their family from Upper Jamuguda village under Bandhugaon block of Koraput district.

According to CWC chairperson Gayatri Devi, Jamuguda native Dalia Kulasika had travelled with his son and daughter from Rayagada to meet his wife, Tulsi, who was then working as a migrant labourer near Coimbatore. Enroute to Coimbatore after getting down at a nearby railway station, Dalia reportedly met with an accident after falling from an autorickshaw. He was shifted to a nearby hospital and regained consciousness three days later, only to find that his two minor children had gone missing.

Since Dalia was not conversant in the local language, he struggled and managed to return to his village 16 days later. Tulsi also returned home with the help of a migrant labour contractor. The couple filed a missing complaint at Bandhugaon police station. However, there was no trace of Jhadeshwar and Indravati, who were then aged four and five, said Gayatri.

Gayatri said the children were rescued by Childline workers in Tamil Nadu and taken to a child care institution. The siblings stayed at the child care home and pursued their studies in an English-medium school.