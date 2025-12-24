ETV Bharat / state

Toddler Zohan Ozil Sets Three World Records With Exceptional Memory

Mangaluru: A child has achieved three records at the age of just one year and eight months, astonishing many with his exceptional memory skills.

The child, Zohan Ozil, now aged one year and 10 months, is the son of Mohammas Tanzeel and Mehroz of Ashoka Nagar here. At the age when children are still learning to speak, Zohan has set records for his ability to remember and recall information after hearing it just once.

Zohan Ozil (ETV Bharat)

Zohan’s parents noticed the child’s memory power when he was one year and two months old, and then they brought some flash cards and books with various ideas to train the child in a special way.