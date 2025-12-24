Toddler Zohan Ozil Sets Three World Records With Exceptional Memory
At just under two years, a Mangaluru boy has entered the national and international record books for his rare memory skills.
Published : December 24, 2025 at 4:46 PM IST
Mangaluru: A child has achieved three records at the age of just one year and eight months, astonishing many with his exceptional memory skills.
The child, Zohan Ozil, now aged one year and 10 months, is the son of Mohammas Tanzeel and Mehroz of Ashoka Nagar here. At the age when children are still learning to speak, Zohan has set records for his ability to remember and recall information after hearing it just once.
Zohan’s parents noticed the child’s memory power when he was one year and two months old, and then they brought some flash cards and books with various ideas to train the child in a special way.
“Observing the pictures on the flash card, Zohan started recognising different countries, planets, wonders of the world, professional figures, pictures of nature, Hindi and English alphabets,” Zohan’s mother, Mehroz, said. He can also recognise prominent figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
His mother later shared a video of his abilities with the India Book of Records, following which Zohan was officially recognised. He has since entered the India Book of Records and received the ‘Super Talented Kid - One in a Million’ title from the International Book of Records, along with the prestigious Nobel World Record.
Speaking about Zohan’s Achievement, Mehroz said that the child’s memory was unusually sharp from a very young age, and regular exposure to flash cards and surroundings helped nurture his talent.
