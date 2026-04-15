ETV Bharat / state

Toddler Lured With Mangoes, Raped By Neighbour In Maharashtra; Accused Arrested

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A two-and-a-half-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her 47-year-old neighbour, who lured her away with the promise of mangoes in Kalewadi area of Maharashtra's Pimpri-Chinchwad city.

The incident occurred at 1 pm on Monday and Kalewadi police arrested Vijay Bhosale the next day.

Rajendra Bahirat, senior police inspector of Kalewadi police station told ETV Bharat, "On Monday, the accused called the toddler to his house by luring her with mangoes and sexually assaulted her."

According to police, a day after the assault, the toddler started complaining of physical distress and her parents rushed her to the nearest municipal hospital. After examining her, doctors informed that she had been sexually assaulted. Subsequently, her mother questioned her and she narrated her ordeal, leaving her parents and doctors shocked.

Seeing the gravity of the situation, the hospital administration alerted the Kalewadi police following which, a team was dispatched to the hospital and another was sent to the accused's residence.