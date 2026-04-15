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Toddler Lured With Mangoes, Raped By Neighbour In Maharashtra; Accused Arrested

Police arrested the accused soon after the girl's mother filed a complaint at Kalewadi police station.

Toddler Lured With Mangoes, Raped By Neighbour In Maharashtra; Accused Arrested
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 15, 2026 at 6:18 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Pimpri-Chinchwad: A two-and-a-half-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her 47-year-old neighbour, who lured her away with the promise of mangoes in Kalewadi area of Maharashtra's Pimpri-Chinchwad city.

The incident occurred at 1 pm on Monday and Kalewadi police arrested Vijay Bhosale the next day.

Rajendra Bahirat, senior police inspector of Kalewadi police station told ETV Bharat, "On Monday, the accused called the toddler to his house by luring her with mangoes and sexually assaulted her."

According to police, a day after the assault, the toddler started complaining of physical distress and her parents rushed her to the nearest municipal hospital. After examining her, doctors informed that she had been sexually assaulted. Subsequently, her mother questioned her and she narrated her ordeal, leaving her parents and doctors shocked.

Seeing the gravity of the situation, the hospital administration alerted the Kalewadi police following which, a team was dispatched to the hospital and another was sent to the accused's residence.

"The survivor was complaining of pain so her parents took her to a hospital to conduct a medical examination. The hospital contacted us and reported the crime. Within a short time, the accused was taken into custody and arrested," said Bahirat.

The toddler's mother has lodged a formal complaint at the Kalewadi police station, he added. Based on which, a case was registered against the accused under sections pertaining to sexual assault, and further investigation is underway.

Bahirat said, "The accused will be produced before the court and we have asked for police custody."

"We urge parents to train children to be cautious of not only strangers but male relatives and close family friends," he advised.

Also Read

  1. Jharkhand: 3 Arrested For 'Raping' Woman At Birthday Party In Ranchi
  2. Rajasthan: Resident Doctor, E-Mitra Operator Booked For 'Repeated Rape' Of Minor In Ajmer

TAGGED:

KALEWADI POLICE STATION
SEXUALLY ASSAULTED
RAPED BY NEIGHBOUR
MAHARASHTRA TODDLER RAPE

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