ETV Bharat / state

'Amma Wake Up': Toddler Girl Found Crying Next To Mother's Body In Telangana Field

Shadnagar: In a disturbing scene that caused an uproar among locals in Telangana's Rangareddy district on Sunday, the body of a 31-year-old woman with her head smashed was discovered in an isolated field with her two-and-a-half-year-old daughter sitting beside her, crying.

The incident came to light in Rangareddyguda village under Farooqnagar Mandal in Rangareddy on Sunday morning. It was revealed that the girl had been sitting next to her mother's lifeless body since Saturday night.

According to police and local residents, the deceased, Shobha, a native of Rangareddyguda, had been living separately from her husband for the past three and a half years following domestic disputes. She had two children, a seven-year-old son and a two-and-a-half-year-old daughter. During this period, she entered into a live-in relationship with Narasimhulu, a man from the same village. However, differences arose between them, prompting her to return to her maternal home.

Preliminary probe revealed that on Saturday, Narasimhulu reportedly contacted Shobha and asked her to come to Shadnagar, promising to buy a bicycle for her son. She travelled to Shadnagar with her son but he failed to turn up and she returned home disappointed. Later, leaving her son behind, she set out again, this time with her daughter, police said.