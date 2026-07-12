ETV Bharat / state

Toddler Crushed To Death By Falling Iron Plate At Chennai Sewer Project Site, Probe On

Thiruvallur/Chennai: A three-year-old boy died after the belt of a JCB machine broke and a giant iron plate fell on him in the Kavankarai Kannappaswamy Nagar area near Puzhal, police said on Saturday.

The accident occurred while work was underway on an underground sewerage project.

According to officials, workers were lifting a heavy iron plate with a crane when the machine's belt snapped and it fell down. At the time of the incident, Vignesh, a resident of Kavankarai Kannappaswamy Nagar, and his 3-year-old son Shahrukh Easwaran, were walking past the construction site. While Vigneshescaped narrowly, his son was seriously injured when the iron plate fell on his stomach.

The boy was rushed to a private hospital, where doctors declared him dead. CCTV footage has captured the moment the iron plate fell on the boy from a JCB machine while his father was walking along.