Toddler Crushed To Death By Falling Iron Plate At Chennai Sewer Project Site, Probe On
Crane belt snaps during underground sewerage work near Puzhal; father survives, police question five officials as negligence allegations surface.
Published : July 12, 2026 at 8:55 PM IST
Thiruvallur/Chennai: A three-year-old boy died after the belt of a JCB machine broke and a giant iron plate fell on him in the Kavankarai Kannappaswamy Nagar area near Puzhal, police said on Saturday.
The accident occurred while work was underway on an underground sewerage project.
According to officials, workers were lifting a heavy iron plate with a crane when the machine's belt snapped and it fell down. At the time of the incident, Vignesh, a resident of Kavankarai Kannappaswamy Nagar, and his 3-year-old son Shahrukh Easwaran, were walking past the construction site. While Vigneshescaped narrowly, his son was seriously injured when the iron plate fell on his stomach.
The boy was rushed to a private hospital, where doctors declared him dead. CCTV footage has captured the moment the iron plate fell on the boy from a JCB machine while his father was walking along.
The Puzhal police have registered a case and are examining the footage as part of the probe. Five persons, including the sub-contractor, Dilip Parikh, project manager of the sewerage project Muthukumar, deputy project manager Arutchelvan, supervisor Venkatesan, and JCB operator Ramesh, have been questioned in connection with the incident.
The victim's mother, Sabeega, alleged that the tragedy was the result of serious lapses in safety at the construction site and demanded strict action against those responsible.
"My son lost his life because of negligence. Those responsible must be held accountable, and the government should ensure such incidents never happen again," she said.
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