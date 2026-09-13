ETV Bharat / state

Tobacco Use Remains A Challenge In Uttar Pradesh Despite Strict Regulations

Lucknow: Despite restrictions on tobacco and pan masala sales, tobacco products is still widely available across Uttar Pradesh. While tobacco use is associated with serious health risks, including oral cancer, the government also has to consider tax revenue and the livelihoods of people involved in the trade.

Doctors identify tobacco, pan masala, gutkha and smoking among the major risk factors for oral cancer. At major hospitals, including King George's Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow, patients with oral cancer and precancerous conditions continue to seek treatment.

KGMU spokesperson Professor K.K. Singh said an increase in oral cancer patients has been observed in recent years. He noted, however, that greater awareness and earlier detection could also have contributed to the rise in recorded cases.

According to Singh, people are now more likely to seek medical attention when they notice pain, wounds or other abnormalities in the mouth. Tobacco, pan masala, gutkha, bidis and cigarettes remain among the major risk factors, although rising cancer cases cannot be linked only to these products.

The Global Adult Tobacco Survey (GATS-2), conducted in 2016-17, provides state-level data on tobacco consumption.

Tobacco Consumption in Uttar Pradesh (ETV Bharat Graphics)

According to the survey, 35.5% of people aged 15 years and above in Uttar Pradesh used tobacco in some form. Of these, 13.5% were smokers and 29.4% used smokeless tobacco. Tobacco use was higher among men for about 52.1%, compared with 17.7% among women. The survey noted khaini use at 15.9% and gutkha at 11.5%, while 11.3% of the population was noted for bidi use.

Between 2009-10 and 2016-17, number of smoking declined from 14.9% to 13.5%. However, smokeless tobacco use increased from 25.3% to 29.4%. And overall tobacco use also rose from 33.9% to 35.5%.

While the government has increased tax burden on tobacco and cigarettes, for habitual consumers, a price increase means a part of their daily expenses.