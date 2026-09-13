Tobacco Use Remains A Challenge In Uttar Pradesh Despite Strict Regulations
Doctors identify tobacco, pan masala, gutkha and smoking among the major risk factors for oral cancer.
Published : September 13, 2026 at 9:42 PM IST
Lucknow: Despite restrictions on tobacco and pan masala sales, tobacco products is still widely available across Uttar Pradesh. While tobacco use is associated with serious health risks, including oral cancer, the government also has to consider tax revenue and the livelihoods of people involved in the trade.
Doctors identify tobacco, pan masala, gutkha and smoking among the major risk factors for oral cancer. At major hospitals, including King George's Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow, patients with oral cancer and precancerous conditions continue to seek treatment.
KGMU spokesperson Professor K.K. Singh said an increase in oral cancer patients has been observed in recent years. He noted, however, that greater awareness and earlier detection could also have contributed to the rise in recorded cases.
According to Singh, people are now more likely to seek medical attention when they notice pain, wounds or other abnormalities in the mouth. Tobacco, pan masala, gutkha, bidis and cigarettes remain among the major risk factors, although rising cancer cases cannot be linked only to these products.
The Global Adult Tobacco Survey (GATS-2), conducted in 2016-17, provides state-level data on tobacco consumption.
According to the survey, 35.5% of people aged 15 years and above in Uttar Pradesh used tobacco in some form. Of these, 13.5% were smokers and 29.4% used smokeless tobacco. Tobacco use was higher among men for about 52.1%, compared with 17.7% among women. The survey noted khaini use at 15.9% and gutkha at 11.5%, while 11.3% of the population was noted for bidi use.
Between 2009-10 and 2016-17, number of smoking declined from 14.9% to 13.5%. However, smokeless tobacco use increased from 25.3% to 29.4%. And overall tobacco use also rose from 33.9% to 35.5%.
While the government has increased tax burden on tobacco and cigarettes, for habitual consumers, a price increase means a part of their daily expenses.
From June 1, 2024, the Uttar Pradesh government introduced a restriction on the sale of pan masala and tobacco together at the same shop to reduce easy access. But then, two products have been sold separately.
In Banda, authorities reportedly raided an illegal gutkha manufacturing unit and recovered a large quantity of material, including two quintals of areca nut. In Meerut, an illegal cigarette manufacturing unit was also found and goods worth crores of rupees was reportedly seized.
A study on tobacco-product waste noted Uttar Pradesh as the highest waste generating state with 35,724 tonnes.
In Uttar Pradesh, an order restricting the sale of single cigarettes was introduced in 2015 to reduce easy access to cigarettes, especially among young people. Despite this, single cigarettes are available in markets.
Hookah bars have also been the subject of legal and administrative scrutiny. COTPA regulates smoking in public places, while guidelines under the National Tobacco Control Programme address hookah bars as part of tobacco-control enforcement.
In May 2026, the Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court observed that operating a hookah bar is not a fundamental right. The court also held that such an activity cannot automatically claim the same protection as an ordinary commercial activity.
However, this does not mean that every restaurant or café in Uttar Pradesh is subject to one uniform statewide hookah-bar licensing system. The legality of such operations depends on applicable laws and permissions from competent local authorities.
Tobacco products also generate revenue for the government. According to available state tax department-related figures, cigarette tax collection stood at Rs 435.34 crore in 2023-24, rising to Rs 490.42 crore in 2024-25, an increase of around 12.65%.
However, tax collection from the category covering pan masala, khaini and chewing tobacco declined from Rs 601.53 crore in 2023-24 to Rs 541.51 crore in 2024-25, a fall of around 9.98%.
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