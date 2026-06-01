ETV Bharat / state

Tobacco, Alcohol Consumption Higher In Odisha's Rural Areas Despite Overall Decline In State: NFHS-6 Report

Bhubaneswar: Even though overall addiction rates in Odisha have shown a slight decline compared to previous years, latest National Family Health Survey (NFHS)-6 has revealed that more than half of the youth in rural Odisha, aged 15 years or above, consume tobacco, while alcohol and tobacco consumption among women is also considerably higher in villages than in cities.

The survey data shows that both men and women in rural areas are likely consuming tobacco and alcohol in higher quantities than their urban counterparts.

Among women aged above 15 years, 14.2 percent in urban areas use tobacco, while the figure rises sharply to 24.4 percent in rural areas. Similarly, alcohol consumption among women stands at 1.4 percent in urban areas compared to 3.5 percent in rural areas, according to NFHS-6.

On the occasion of World No Tobacco Day, members of Jago India Jago participate in a fitness awareness rally promoting a healthy and tobacco-free lifestyle (ANI)

The gap is even wider among men. The survey suggests that 36.7 percent of men aged above 15 years in urban areas consume tobacco, while the rate stands at 50.6 percent in rural areas. Alcohol consumption among men is 21.2 percent in urban areas and 28 percent in rural areas.

On the other hand, a comparison of NHFS-6 with the National Family Health Survey carried out in 2019-21 indicates that there has been a gradual decline in addiction rates in the state, particularly in tobacco consumption.

However, despite decline in number of tobacco users in Odisha over the last few years, health experts have expressed concerns over the growing use of tobacco among young people. Cancer specialist Dr Sachin Shekhar Vishal said tobacco consumption remains one of the leading causes of cancer. "Tobacco consumption not only causes oral cancer, but also increases the risk of other cancers. Tobacco consumption is one of the causes of cancer. Now more and more young people are consuming tobacco," he said.

Dr Vishal also alleged that the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) is not being implemented effectively. "As a result, young people are now getting drugs at their fingertips. Even selling drugs within a hundred metres of educational institutions is a punishable offence, but action is not being taken in this area," he said.