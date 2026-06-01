Tobacco, Alcohol Consumption Higher In Odisha's Rural Areas Despite Overall Decline In State: NFHS-6 Report
Latest survey reveals that tobacco and alcohol consumption continue to be significantly higher in Odisha's rural areas than in urban regions, reports Bikash Kumar Das.
Published : June 1, 2026 at 11:06 AM IST
Bhubaneswar: Even though overall addiction rates in Odisha have shown a slight decline compared to previous years, latest National Family Health Survey (NFHS)-6 has revealed that more than half of the youth in rural Odisha, aged 15 years or above, consume tobacco, while alcohol and tobacco consumption among women is also considerably higher in villages than in cities.
The survey data shows that both men and women in rural areas are likely consuming tobacco and alcohol in higher quantities than their urban counterparts.
Among women aged above 15 years, 14.2 percent in urban areas use tobacco, while the figure rises sharply to 24.4 percent in rural areas. Similarly, alcohol consumption among women stands at 1.4 percent in urban areas compared to 3.5 percent in rural areas, according to NFHS-6.
The gap is even wider among men. The survey suggests that 36.7 percent of men aged above 15 years in urban areas consume tobacco, while the rate stands at 50.6 percent in rural areas. Alcohol consumption among men is 21.2 percent in urban areas and 28 percent in rural areas.
On the other hand, a comparison of NHFS-6 with the National Family Health Survey carried out in 2019-21 indicates that there has been a gradual decline in addiction rates in the state, particularly in tobacco consumption.
However, despite decline in number of tobacco users in Odisha over the last few years, health experts have expressed concerns over the growing use of tobacco among young people. Cancer specialist Dr Sachin Shekhar Vishal said tobacco consumption remains one of the leading causes of cancer. "Tobacco consumption not only causes oral cancer, but also increases the risk of other cancers. Tobacco consumption is one of the causes of cancer. Now more and more young people are consuming tobacco," he said.
Dr Vishal also alleged that the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) is not being implemented effectively. "As a result, young people are now getting drugs at their fingertips. Even selling drugs within a hundred metres of educational institutions is a punishable offence, but action is not being taken in this area," he said.
He added that oral cancer and lung cancer are among the most common tobacco-related cancers in India.
"The youth should stay away from new types of tobacco coming into the market and not be tempted by them. It not only causes cancer, but also causes other deadly diseases," he said.
The official data also reflects the growing health concerns. According to figures presented during the last Assembly session, 3,157 people have died from oral cancer in Odisha over the last 10 years due to the consumption of gutkha and tobacco products. During the same period, authorities collected fines amounting to Rs 8.34 crore from 62,542 violators under tobacco-control regulations.
To curb the use of gutkha and tobacco products, the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act prohibits smoking in public places and bans the sale of tobacco products to persons below 18 years of age and within 100 yards of educational institutions. However, tobacco consumption by youths in public places continues to be reported.
Meanwhile, anti-drug campaigner Dr Imran Ali stressed the need for greater awareness to prevent addiction among young people. "Today, various programmes are organised across the world to make people aware of the harmful effects of tobacco and drugs and to create awareness against deadly diseases like cancer. Tobacco and other drugs not only destroy the health of an individual, but also affect the future of the family, society and the country," he said.
Calling for a "drug-free childhood", Dr Ali urged children and youths to stay away from drugs and stressed need for awareness among family members and neighbours. "If proper education and awareness are given from childhood, the next generation can be protected from drug addiction. Awareness is possibly the best way to curb addiction," he said.
Dr Ali noted that while addiction rates have declined in Odisha in recent years, tobacco and alcohol use continue to remain higher in rural areas than in urban regions. He also pointed out that tobacco use among rural women remains a particular concern.
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