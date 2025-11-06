To Impress Father, Telangana Woman Impersonates District Collector With Fake Orders; Arrested
The woman from Jeedimetla, Hyderabad turned up at the Kamareddy District Collectorate claiming to have been appointed as in-charge Collector.
Published : November 6, 2025 at 1:09 PM IST
Kamareddy: In a dramatic sequence of events, a woman claiming to be an in-charge collector created ruckus at the District Collectorate here.
The incident came to light on Tuesday, November 4. According to officials, Kamareddy Collector Ashish Sangwan has been on leave since the 2nd of this month. The in-charge responsibilities have been assigned to the Nizamabad Collector.
Sources said that on Tuesday, a woman named Israt Jahan from Jeedimetla, Hyderabad, turned up at the Kamareddy Collectorate along with her family members in a car bearing registration number AP 26AY 5511. At that time, the in-charge collector had gone to the Banswada division for a visit.
According to the sources, the woman went straight to the collector's chamber and introduced herself as an IAS officer working as a commissioner in the Survey, Settlement and Land Records. Inside the Collector's chamber, Jahan showed a purported order appointing her as the in-charge collector in place of Ashish Sangwan from the 4th. The local authorities sent the order to Additional Collector Madhu Mohan, who in turn forwarded the order to the Government Administration Department for confirmation. The woman, who had been sitting in the chamber till then, immediately left in her car.
The Additional Collector, who became suspicious about the woman, filed a complaint with the police.
Following the complaint, police swung into action. A team of police led by Devunipalli SI, Bhuvaneshwar Rao arrested the woman from Toopran. A case has also been registered under relevant sections of law into the matter.
SI Rao said that the accused has been preparing for competitive examinations since 2020 but did not secure a job. Investigation revealed that she staged the fake appointment in a bid to cheer up her disappointed father after her repeated failures.
