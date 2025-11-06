ETV Bharat / state

To Impress Father, Telangana Woman Impersonates District Collector With Fake Orders; Arrested

Kamareddy: In a dramatic sequence of events, a woman claiming to be an in-charge collector created ruckus at the District Collectorate here.

The incident came to light on Tuesday, November 4. According to officials, Kamareddy Collector Ashish Sangwan has been on leave since the 2nd of this month. The in-charge responsibilities have been assigned to the Nizamabad Collector.

Sources said that on Tuesday, a woman named Israt Jahan from Jeedimetla, Hyderabad, turned up at the Kamareddy Collectorate along with her family members in a car bearing registration number AP 26AY 5511. At that time, the in-charge collector had gone to the Banswada division for a visit.

According to the sources, the woman went straight to the collector's chamber and introduced herself as an IAS officer working as a commissioner in the Survey, Settlement and Land Records. Inside the Collector's chamber, Jahan showed a purported order appointing her as the in-charge collector in place of Ashish Sangwan from the 4th. The local authorities sent the order to Additional Collector Madhu Mohan, who in turn forwarded the order to the Government Administration Department for confirmation. The woman, who had been sitting in the chamber till then, immediately left in her car.