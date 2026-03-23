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To Fix Fuel Crisis Local Innovator Comes Up With Stove Powered By Waste Engine Oil

To Fix Fuel Crisis Local Innovator Comes Up With Stove Powered By Waste Engine Oil Etv Bharat ( ETV Bharat )

Velerupadu: Kalla Karunamayudu, a welder in Velerupadu, has developed a cost-effective cooking stove that utilises waste engine oil, offering a high-efficiency alternative to expensive LPG for small businesses.

Costing ₹7,000 to produce, this invention burns one litre of waste oil for two hours, promoting recycling while reducing operational costs for local eateries.

At a time when hotel operators are struggling with the twin challenges of LPG shortages and rising fuel costs, this local innovator has come up with a practical and cost-effective solution.

This unique stove that runs on discarded engine oil offers a new lease of hope for small eateries and roadside vendors.

With fuel prices steadily climbing and access to gas cylinders becoming uncertain, many hotel owners have been forced to look for alternatives. While some experimented with diesel-based stoves, Karunamayudu pushed the idea further by utilising waste engine oil that is otherwise discarded after vehicle servicing. His innovation not only reduces operational costs but also promotes the recycling of waste material.