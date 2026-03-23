To Fix Fuel Crisis Local Innovator Comes Up With Stove Powered By Waste Engine Oil
'One litre of waste engine oil can keep the stove burning continuously for nearly two hours,’ says Kalla Karunamayudu, the innovator.
Published : March 23, 2026 at 3:50 PM IST
Velerupadu: Kalla Karunamayudu, a welder in Velerupadu, has developed a cost-effective cooking stove that utilises waste engine oil, offering a high-efficiency alternative to expensive LPG for small businesses.
Costing ₹7,000 to produce, this invention burns one litre of waste oil for two hours, promoting recycling while reducing operational costs for local eateries.
At a time when hotel operators are struggling with the twin challenges of LPG shortages and rising fuel costs, this local innovator has come up with a practical and cost-effective solution.
This unique stove that runs on discarded engine oil offers a new lease of hope for small eateries and roadside vendors.
With fuel prices steadily climbing and access to gas cylinders becoming uncertain, many hotel owners have been forced to look for alternatives. While some experimented with diesel-based stoves, Karunamayudu pushed the idea further by utilising waste engine oil that is otherwise discarded after vehicle servicing. His innovation not only reduces operational costs but also promotes the recycling of waste material.
Explaining the working of his invention, Karunamayudu said that the stove operates through a simple yet effective mechanism. A small electric motor generates air pressure from one side, while waste engine oil is released in controlled droplets from another. Inside the combustion chamber, two pieces of charcoal are initially ignited. Once the process begins, the air and oil mixture sustains a steady flame. The intensity of the flame can be easily regulated depending on cooking requirements.
"One litre of waste engine oil can keep the stove burning continuously for nearly two hours,” Karunamayudu said, highlighting its efficiency. He also revealed that the total cost of building the stove was around ₹7,000, making it an affordable option for small-scale businesses.
The innovation has already started gaining attention in nearby areas. Hotel operators from Buttayagudem, Jangareddygudem, and Ashwaraopeta have shown keen interest and placed orders for similar stoves. For many, this invention is not just about cutting costs but also about finding a sustainable alternative in difficult times.
Karunamayudu’s effort stands as a reminder that simple, grassroots innovations can offer powerful solutions to everyday problems.