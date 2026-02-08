ETV Bharat / state

TNPSC Cancels Group 2, 2A Mains Citing Software Glitch In Exam Centre Allocation

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) on Sunday cancelled the Group 2 and Group 2A mains examinations scheduled to be held across the state after serious issues were reported in the allocation of examination centres. TNPSC Chairman Prabhakar announced the cancellation.

The mains examinations were meant for candidates who had cleared the Group 2 and Group 2A preliminary exams held on September 28 last year. The recruitment drive is being conducted for 828 posts, including Sub-Registrar, Deputy Commercial Tax Officer, Labour Welfare Inspector and Junior Employment Officer. The exam was scheduled to take place at 47 centres across Tamil Nadu, with over 9,000 candidates expected to appear.

Chaos broke out at several centres after candidates found that exam halls had not been properly allotted. At DG Vaishnav College in Arumbakkam, Chennai, more than 100 candidates staged a road blockage protest, alleging that no rooms were allocated for them to write the exam. In another instance, around 1,000 candidates arrived at a college that had seating arrangements for only 300 candidates.