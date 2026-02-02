ETV Bharat / state

Engineer, Nurse Wife And 10-Year-Old Daughter Found Dead At Coimbatore House In Suspected Suicide Case

Coimbatore: A Tamil Nadu Electricity Board junior engineer, his wife and their 10-year-old daughter were found dead at their residence in Periyanaickenpalayam on Sunday morning. Police suspect it to a case of suicide linked to prolonged illness.

The deceased have been identified as Kamalesh (48), a resident of Thambu Nagar in Shanthimedu near Periyanaickenpalayam, his wife Ilakkiya, a nurse, and their 10-year-old daughter.

On the morning of February 2, neighbours alerted the Periyanaickenpalayam police after finding the husband, wife and child dead inside their house. Police personnel rushed to the spot, recovered the bodies and sent them to the Coimbatore Government Hospital for post-mortem examination. An investigation has been initiated.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that Ilakkiya had been suffering from breast cancer for the past two years. Police said she was reportedly under severe emotional distress as the treatment was not yielding the desired results. Investigators believe this may have driven the family to take the extreme step.