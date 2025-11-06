ETV Bharat / state

TN Woman With Criminal Antecedents Held For Sending Bomb Threat Messages To Bengaluru Schools, Colleges

Bengaluru: A woman with a series of criminal antecedents was arrested for sending fake bomb threats to various schools and colleges in Bengaluru. The accused, identified as Rene Joshilda (30), was lodged in the Ahmedabad Central Jail in Gujarat, the North Division Cyber ​​Crime Police Station said.

"She confessed to the crime when she was taken into custody through a body warrant and interrogated. She is from Tamil Nadu and has been working in a private company. She holds a BE degree in electrical," the police said.

Police said seven cases have been registered against her in Bengaluru city, and more than 40 cases in various states, including Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, and Punjab. She was arrested by Ahmedabad police a few months ago in connection with the fake bomb threat and sent to judicial custody.

On June 14, a private school under the jurisdiction of the Kalasipalya police station received a bomb threat email. Similarly, fake bomb messages were received by various schools in the city on different days. City Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh had transferred the case to the North Division Cyber ​​​​Crime Police Station to trace the trail of such cases. A team led by ACP Pawan and Inspector Manju conducted a technical investigation and tracked the young woman.