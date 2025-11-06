TN Woman With Criminal Antecedents Held For Sending Bomb Threat Messages To Bengaluru Schools, Colleges
Police said Rene Joshilda has seven cases in Bengaluru and over 40 in other states. The emails were sent to take revenge on her ex-boyfriend.
Published : November 6, 2025 at 7:10 PM IST
Bengaluru: A woman with a series of criminal antecedents was arrested for sending fake bomb threats to various schools and colleges in Bengaluru. The accused, identified as Rene Joshilda (30), was lodged in the Ahmedabad Central Jail in Gujarat, the North Division Cyber Crime Police Station said.
"She confessed to the crime when she was taken into custody through a body warrant and interrogated. She is from Tamil Nadu and has been working in a private company. She holds a BE degree in electrical," the police said.
Police said seven cases have been registered against her in Bengaluru city, and more than 40 cases in various states, including Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, and Punjab. She was arrested by Ahmedabad police a few months ago in connection with the fake bomb threat and sent to judicial custody.
On June 14, a private school under the jurisdiction of the Kalasipalya police station received a bomb threat email. Similarly, fake bomb messages were received by various schools in the city on different days. City Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh had transferred the case to the North Division Cyber Crime Police Station to trace the trail of such cases. A team led by ACP Pawan and Inspector Manju conducted a technical investigation and tracked the young woman.
"She was found to be a robotic engineer with a technical background. She used to log in through VPN and get a virtual mobile number through the Gate Code application. She has been managing about six to seven WhatsApp accounts, through which she used to send fake bomb messages to schools and colleges in 11 other states of the country, including Karnataka," said an official.
Police said she had an affair with a young man from Bengaluru. But he ended the relationship and married someone else last February. Dissatisfied with this, she planned to smear her boyfriend's personality. She created an email account in his name and sent fake bomb messages from it all over the country.
"A special team was formed under the leadership of the additional commissioner (West Division) regarding the serial hoax bomb threats. The team of North Division DCP Nemagowda conducted the investigation and caught the accused. It has been learned that the act was committed for personal enmity. It has also been learnt that she is involved in seven cases registered in Bengaluru city and in over 40 cases across the country. The investigation is in progress," he said.
