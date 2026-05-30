ETV Bharat / state

TN State Information Commission Orders Private Schools To Display Fee Structure

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu State Information Commission has directed private schools across the state to display tuition fee details—as fixed by the government—on their notice boards and websites for public viewing.

The significant order comes as schools are set to reopen on June 4 after summer holidays. Liaqat Ali, a resident of Cheran Nagar in Coimbatore, had filed an application in October, 2022 seeking information on fee structures established for private Matriculation schools in accordance with government guidelines.

Instead of properly processing his petition and providing the requested information, officials merely shuttled his application back and forth between various departments. Consequently, the petitioner filed an appeal which came up for hearing before State Information Commissioner Elamparithi.

During the hearing, the Commission issued an order directing the Chief Educational Officer of Coimbatore District to compile the complete information as requested by the petitioner and to provide it to him—free of cost and via speed post—within two weeks.