TN State Information Commission Orders Private Schools To Display Fee Structure
The fee details must be prominently displayed on the notice boards located at the main entrance of the school.
Published : May 30, 2026 at 3:26 PM IST
Chennai: The Tamil Nadu State Information Commission has directed private schools across the state to display tuition fee details—as fixed by the government—on their notice boards and websites for public viewing.
The significant order comes as schools are set to reopen on June 4 after summer holidays. Liaqat Ali, a resident of Cheran Nagar in Coimbatore, had filed an application in October, 2022 seeking information on fee structures established for private Matriculation schools in accordance with government guidelines.
Instead of properly processing his petition and providing the requested information, officials merely shuttled his application back and forth between various departments. Consequently, the petitioner filed an appeal which came up for hearing before State Information Commissioner Elamparithi.
During the hearing, the Commission issued an order directing the Chief Educational Officer of Coimbatore District to compile the complete information as requested by the petitioner and to provide it to him—free of cost and via speed post—within two weeks.
Furthermore, the State Information Commission emphasized that since parents often pay for their children's education by stretching their financial means, there must be absolute transparency regarding every single penny they pay. Matriculation, CBSE, and government-aided schools are now required to openly declare their class-wise tuition fee details.
Specifically, the fee details must be prominently displayed on the notice boards located at the main entrance of the school, published on the school's official website, and printed on the student admission application forms. Elamparithi issued an order directing all District Chief Educational Officers to conduct inspections and submit a verified report to the Commission by June 15. This apart, he mandated that the Director of Private Schools must personally appear to submit the report on June 16.
As schools in Tamil Nadu are set to reopen on June 4 following the summer holidays, the directive from the State Information Commission has been well received by parents.
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