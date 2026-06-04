Tamil Nadu Inks ₹18,600 Crore MoU with L&T For Data Centres, Electronics And Shipyard Development
This is also the first major infra project to be signed by new government led by CM C Joseph Vijay, which assumed office last month.
Published : June 4, 2026 at 4:18 PM IST
Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Larsen & Toubro Limited for investments worth ₹18,600 crore across sectors, including data centres, electronics manufacturing and shipyard expansion.
The projects are expected to generate employment for over 8,200 people in the state. Incidentally, this is also the first major infra project to be signed by the new government led by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, which assumed office on May 10, 2026.
According to an official release issued by the Government of Tamil Nadu, L&T will implement three major projects in different parts of the State as part of the investment agreement.
The largest among them is a Data Centre Expansion Project in Kancheepuram district, involving an investment of ₹15,000 crore. The project is expected to create employment opportunities for around 500 people and strengthen Tamil Nadu's digital infrastructure and Artificial Intelligence (AI) ecosystem.
In Coimbatore, L&T will establish a project for the manufacturing of electronic goods and electronic systems with an investment of ₹2,500 crore, generating employment for nearly 2,000 individuals. The initiative is expected to boost the state's electronics manufacturing ecosystem.
The company will also undertake an expansion of the L&T Shipyard Kattupalli project in Thiruvallur district at an investment of ₹1,100 crore. The expansion is expected to create employment opportunities for about 5,700 people and support the offshore wind energy fabrication industry through world-class infrastructure.
The Tamil Nadu government stated that the MoU serves as a significant milestone in achieving Chief Minister Vijay's vision of transforming the State into a $1.5 trillion economy by 2036. Officials added that these investments would not only create large-scale direct and indirect employment opportunities for the youth but also contribute significantly to the State’s economic growth and industrial development.
The government further noted that this is the first industrial sector MoU signed since the present administration assumed office.
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