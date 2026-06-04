ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu Inks ₹18,600 Crore MoU with L&T For Data Centres, Electronics And Shipyard Development

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Larsen & Toubro Limited for investments worth ₹18,600 crore across sectors, including data centres, electronics manufacturing and shipyard expansion.

The projects are expected to generate employment for over 8,200 people in the state. Incidentally, this is also the first major infra project to be signed by the new government led by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, which assumed office on May 10, 2026.

According to an official release issued by the Government of Tamil Nadu, L&T will implement three major projects in different parts of the State as part of the investment agreement.

The largest among them is a Data Centre Expansion Project in Kancheepuram district, involving an investment of ₹15,000 crore. The project is expected to create employment opportunities for around 500 people and strengthen Tamil Nadu's digital infrastructure and Artificial Intelligence (AI) ecosystem.