TN Scientist 'Digital Arrest': Rs 57 Lakh Converted Into Cryptocurrency, Say Cops

Chennai: Cyber Crime Police have revealed that the Rs 57 lakh defrauded from Padma Bhushan awardee scientist D Ramasamy by cybercriminals has been converted into cryptocurrency in foreign countries.

A resident of Chennai, Septuagenarian Ramasamy is a former secretary of the Union Ministry of Science and Technology. A renowned leather scientist and researcher, he received the Padma Shree in 2001 and the Padma Bhushan in 2014.

Currently, he is a visiting professor of leather technology at Anna University in Chennai. In September, a cyber fraud gang extorted Rs 57 lakh from Ramasamy by placing him under a 'digital arrest', which caused a great sensation. Ramasamy had filed a complaint at the Cyber ​​Crime police station in the Chennai Police Commissionerate.