TN Scientist 'Digital Arrest': Rs 57 Lakh Converted Into Cryptocurrency, Say Cops
D Ramasamy, a Padma awardee, is a former secretary of the Union Ministry of Science and Technology and a renowned leather technology scientist and researcher.
Published : December 16, 2025 at 6:01 PM IST
Chennai: Cyber Crime Police have revealed that the Rs 57 lakh defrauded from Padma Bhushan awardee scientist D Ramasamy by cybercriminals has been converted into cryptocurrency in foreign countries.
A resident of Chennai, Septuagenarian Ramasamy is a former secretary of the Union Ministry of Science and Technology. A renowned leather scientist and researcher, he received the Padma Shree in 2001 and the Padma Bhushan in 2014.
Currently, he is a visiting professor of leather technology at Anna University in Chennai. In September, a cyber fraud gang extorted Rs 57 lakh from Ramasamy by placing him under a 'digital arrest', which caused a great sensation. Ramasamy had filed a complaint at the Cyber Crime police station in the Chennai Police Commissionerate.
Based on the complaint, the Cyber Crime Special Team's investigation revealed that the money sent by Ramasamy had been converted into cryptocurrency. Ramasamy had transferred the amount to different accounts, which were withdrawn through cheques in different locations and converted into cryptocurrency to hide the transaction trail. It was also found that agents were used to withdraw the money and facilitate the fraudulent activities, and the funds were quickly transferred to foreign countries on the same day.
The police used advanced technology to analyse WhatsApp call records of Ramasamy and found that they originated from Phnom Penh in Cambodia. Furthermore, the funds received in the intermediary accounts were distributed across multiple bank accounts, layered through shell companies, and ultimately converted into foreign cryptocurrency.
Cyber Crime Police have also found that these online transactions were operated from Tokyo and Singapore, for which a thorough investigation has been initiated. The police have also advised that if anyone suffers any financial loss due to such fraud, they should immediately file a complaint using the cybercrime helpline number 1930 or the website https://cybercrime.gov.in.