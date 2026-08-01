ETV Bharat / state

TN School Education Minister Clarifies Chicken Briyani Proposal In Midday Meals

Erode: Addressing the ongoing debate over the introduction of non-vegetarian options in midday meals, Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Rajmohan on Saturday said a proposal to serve chicken biryani once a week in government schools is under serious consideration, with Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay set to take the final call.

Following mixed reactions from various quarters regarding the proposal to serve chicken biryani in government school midday meals, School Education Minister Rajmohan addressed reporters in Erode to clarify the government’s stance.

"In Tamil Nadu, educational revolution has always gone hand in hand with a nutritional revolution," he said, adding, "In that spirit, I personally harboured a desire and submitted a request to the Chief Minister to consider serving chicken biryani once a week to government school students".