TN Raj Bhavan Denies Delay In Clearing Assembly Bills, Says 81% Assented By Guv

Chennai: The Raj Bhavan has denied that Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi caused a delay in giving his assent to the Bills passed by the State Assembly and said 81 per cent of the Bills have been assented to by the Governor.

Taking exception to certain "unfounded and factually incorrect allegations" made in public domain that Governor was delaying assent to the Bills passed by the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, and that his "actions were against the interests of the people," the Raj Bhavan said the official records of Raj Bhavan showed of the total Bills received as on October 31, as much as 81 per cent were assented.

And 95 of these have been given the nod within three months. "13 per cent of the Bills have been reserved for the consideration of the President (60 per cent of these Bills have been reserved on the recommendation of the State Government),” a release said on November 7.

Remaining Bills have been received in the last week of October 2025 and were under consideration, it added.