TN Omni Bus Services To Neighbouring States To Halt From Today As Kerala Imposes Hefty Fine
The All Omni Bus Owners Association has urged the TN government to take up the matter with Kerala, Karnataka and Pondicherry for an uninterrupted service.
Published : November 10, 2025 at 12:30 PM IST
Chennai: The All Omni Bus Owners Association announced suspension of daily services from Tamil Nadu to Kerala, Karnataka and Pondicherry from 5 pm on Monday.
The decision follows the seizure of many buses and the disembarking of all passengers midway by the Kerala Transport Department a few days ago. Moreover, a total fine of up to Rs 70 lakh was imposed on these buses.
Condemning the act, the association had announced that Omni buses from Tamil Nadu to Kerala would be stopped from 8 pm on November 7. Subsequently, all Omni Bus Associations of Tamil Nadu have now issued a joint statement to stop services to Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Pondicherry.
"More than 100 Omni buses going from Tamil Nadu to Kerala were suddenly impounded. Similarly, the Karnataka State Transport Department has also impounded more than 60 Omni buses registered in Tamil Nadu over the last seven days. Moreover, a fine of up to Rs. 2.2 lakh is being imposed on each bus, totalling Rs 1.15 crore," the joint statement said.
As per the All India Tourist Permit (AITP) created by the Central Government in 2021, road tax is being collected from buses of neighbouring states in Tamil Nadu till today. Therefore, they are showing the reason that the levies have been collected for that purpose. The sudden action has landed the operators in a situation where they are unable to pay both the tax and the fines. With the service disruption, passengers from Tamil Nadu heading to the Sabarimala Temple in Kerala are facing lots of inconvenience.
"The road tax collected by Tamil Nadu from Omni buses operating between each state is Rs. 1,50,000 per quarter (90 days). AITP road tax is Rs 90,000. Kerala or Karnataka impose a road tax of about Rs 2 lakh, which is a total of Rs 4,50,000 per quarter. We are in a situation where we cannot operate buses. Therefore, all the Omni Bus Operators Associations from Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Pondicherry and Tamil Nadu, unanimously declare that we have been forced to a situation where we cannot operate the inter-state bus services from 5 pm on November 10," the joint statement reads.
"We request the Tamil Nadu government and the Chief Minister, who is taking the lead in all matters of India, to talk to the neighbouring states of Kerala and Karnataka and exempt the buses of those states from road tax so that the interstate services run smoothly," the statement added.
The sudden action left the passengers in the lurch as bookings of 150 buses were cancelled.
