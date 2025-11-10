ETV Bharat / state

TN Omni Bus Services To Neighbouring States To Halt From Today As Kerala Imposes Hefty Fine

Chennai: The All Omni Bus Owners Association announced suspension of daily services from Tamil Nadu to Kerala, Karnataka and Pondicherry from 5 pm on Monday.

The decision follows the seizure of many buses and the disembarking of all passengers midway by the Kerala Transport Department a few days ago. Moreover, a total fine of up to Rs 70 lakh was imposed on these buses.

Condemning the act, the association had announced that Omni buses from Tamil Nadu to Kerala would be stopped from 8 pm on November 7. Subsequently, all Omni Bus Associations of Tamil Nadu have now issued a joint statement to stop services to Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Pondicherry.

"More than 100 Omni buses going from Tamil Nadu to Kerala were suddenly impounded. Similarly, the Karnataka State Transport Department has also impounded more than 60 Omni buses registered in Tamil Nadu over the last seven days. Moreover, a fine of up to Rs. 2.2 lakh is being imposed on each bus, totalling Rs 1.15 crore," the joint statement said.