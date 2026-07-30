ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu Govt To Route All Temple Tenders Online; Uniform Procurement Rules Introduced

The Minister said the department has revised the procurement process to ensure temples obtain materials at the most competitive rates. While the lowest bidder will continue to receive preference, the bidder will be given an opportunity to match the required conditions before the contract is finalized.

Ramesh said the department has also standardized the Earnest Money Deposit (EMD) and security deposit, which previously varied from temple to temple.

Both the tender notification and bidding process will now be carried out digitally to ensure transparency and eliminate procedural discrepancies.

The minister said the department has introduced a common online tender platform for contracts relating to parking facilities, shops, paving works and other temple services.

Addressing reporters at the HR&CE Commissioner's Office in Nungambakkam, the minister said standardised formats for all temple-related documents, including affidavits and tender applications, have been introduced in both Tamil and English.

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Minister S Ramesh on Thursday announced a series of reforms aimed at bringing greater transparency and uniformity to temple administration in the state, stating that all tenders floated by the department will henceforth be conducted entirely online.

To prevent monopoly, the department also plans to split certain contracts among two or three eligible bidders instead of awarding them entirely to a single contractor, wherever feasible. Strict penalties have also been incorporated for delayed execution of work, supply of substandard materials, short delivery and failure to fulfil contractual obligations.

The minister said contractors engaged in supplying manpower to temples would now be required to provide basic facilities to workers.

He added that salary slips will be issued to contract workers and the revised tender conditions have been framed to encourage participation by small and medium entrepreneurs, rather than limiting opportunities to large contractors.

Responds To Shoe Controversy

Responding to criticism over him wearing shoes during a recent inspection at the Srirangam Temple, Ramesh said the controversy was politically motivated.

"I wore shoes purely for safety while inspecting renovation work on the temple tower, where the area was filled with stones, debris and exposed nails. It is unfortunate that some people are trying to politicise the issue by claiming the sanctity of the temple was affected," he said.

Commenting on the Palani temple land scam, the minister said the investigation is progressing rapidly and assured that action would be taken against everyone found responsible.

"So far, four persons involved in the fraudulent purchase and sale of the temple land have been arrested, and cases have also been registered against the registration officials concerned. The government will proceed strictly on the basis of evidence, irrespective of who is involved," he said.

Rejecting allegations circulated by the AIADMK IT wing that one of his relatives had purchased the disputed land, Ramesh described the claims as baseless.

"No one in my family has Rs 2 crore. We are still living in a rented house. If I had that kind of money, I would have bought a house in Chennai rather than in Palani. These allegations are merely an attempt to tarnish my reputation," the minister said.