TN Guv Urges CM's Intervention Over Vacancies In VC Posts In State Varsities
The governor said it is important to put in place suitable arrangements for appointment of full time Vice-Chancellors.
By PTI
Published : November 26, 2026 at 7:28 PM IST
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Thursday sought Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's intervention on the matter of vacancies in the posts of VCs in several state-run varsities.
Writing to the chief minister, the governor said it is important to put in place suitable arrangements for appointment of full time Vice-Chancellors as per the respective university Acts and UGC regulations to ensure effective administration and continuity of academic activities.
According to a Lok Bhavan statement, the governor told CM Vijay: "I write to seek your personal intervention in resolving the prolonged vacancies in the posts of Vice-Chancellors in several state universities and the consequential delay in conducting convocations, affecting day-to-day administration of the universities."