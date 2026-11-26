ETV Bharat / state

TN Guv Urges CM's Intervention Over Vacancies In VC Posts In State Varsities

File photo of Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar ( IANS )

By PTI 1 Min Read

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Thursday sought Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's intervention on the matter of vacancies in the posts of VCs in several state-run varsities.

Writing to the chief minister, the governor said it is important to put in place suitable arrangements for appointment of full time Vice-Chancellors as per the respective university Acts and UGC regulations to ensure effective administration and continuity of academic activities.