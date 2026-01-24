ETV Bharat / state

'Disgraces Position He Holds': Tamil Nadu CM Stalin On Governor Walking Out Of Assembly Skipping Speech

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday claimed that Governor R N Ravi "insulted" the gubernatorial position he holds, by not reading out the speech at the commencement of the Assembly session.

The remarks came after Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi walked out of the State Legislative Assembly on the first day of the maiden Assembly session of this year on Monday. Ravi left without delivering his customary New Year's address to the legislators, alleging his demand to change the conventions of the House to play the National Anthem at the beginning of the proceedings.

Stating that he was constrained to criticise the Governor for his actions, the Chief Minister said many governors that Tamil Nadu has seen in the past were not like Ravi.

"I am facing the crisis that was not witnessed during the tenure of former Chief Ministers C N Annadurai, M Karunanidhi, M G Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa...Governor (Ravi) is insulting the position he holds by not reading the speech at the start of the Assembly session and insisting upon playing the national anthem at the start of the Assembly session," the chief minister said in his reply to the Assembly.