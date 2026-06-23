ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu Government Withdraws Review Plea In K N Nehru Recruitment irregularities Case; Madras HC Posts Matter To July 10

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday informed the Madras High Court that it intends to withdraw a review petition filed by the previous administration against a court order directing the registration of a case in connection with alleged irregularities in recruitment to the Municipal Administration Department during the tenure of former minister KN Nehru.

According to the communication sent by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to the Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP), bribes amounting to ₹634 crore were paid in connection with the recruitment of 2,538 personnel, including assistant engineers and junior engineers, in the Municipal Administration Department. The ED had sought registration of a criminal case based on its findings.

Subsequently, AIADMK MP Inbathurai moved the High Court seeking a direction to the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) to act on the ED's communication. The court directed the DVAC to register a case.

Alleging non-compliance with the order, Inbathurai later filed a contempt petition. At the same time, the Tamil Nadu government and K N Nehru filed separate review petitions challenging the court's direction to register the case.

When the matter came up before a division bench comprising Chief Justice S A Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan, Advocate General Vijay Narayan informed the court that the present government had decided to withdraw the review petition filed by the previous administration.