ETV Bharat / state

TN Govt Suspends Officials For Using Hindi On Highway Signboard

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay ( ETV Bharat )

By PTI 1 Min Read

Chennai: Two officials were suspended for violating the official two-language policy of Tamil and English, and using Hindi words on a signboard on a State Highway, the Tamil Nadu government said here on Friday.

The Hindi words were erased from the signboard and departmental action has also been initiated against them, who are assistant engineers with the Highways Department, the government said. On a newly installed signboard on Satthankulam-Nazareth State Highway (SH-93) in Tuticorin District, in addition to Tamil and English, the names of towns were embossed in Hindi as well.