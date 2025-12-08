ETV Bharat / state

TN Govt School Student's Death: Tehsildar Conducts Inquiry, To Submit Report

Thanjavur: Kumbakonam Tehsildar Shanmugam conducted an inquiry on Monday into the death case of a Class 12 student in Anna Government Model Higher Secondary School in Patteswaram near Kumbakonam under the Thanjavur district of Tamil Nadu.

According to police, two days ago, during an argument between a Class 12 and a Class 11 student, the former was attacked by a group of 15 students of Class 11 and was hit on the back of the head with a rubber baton. He sustained serious injuries and was admitted to a private hospital in Thanjavur. He had to be operated on to remove the blood clot in his brain.

However, he succumbed to the injuries on Sunday, following which a complaint of murder was logged at the Patteswaram police station, based on which a case was registered, and the 15 students were arrested. They were sent to a reform school later.