TN Govt School Headmaster Bears Flight Expense To Show Chennai To Students

Thoothukudi: Nelson Ponraj from Pudukkottai is the headmaster of a government-aided primary school in Nazareth under the Thoothukudi district of Tamil Nadu. A recipient of the Good Teacher Award, he is digitising the school, mostly attended by poor and needy students and making them familiarise with computer education. Not only that, he is also constructing various new buildings at his own expense so that more students can be accommodated.

What is more surprising is that he took 11 students and alumni of the school to Chennai by flight at his own expense, making their long-cherished dream come true. Ponraj has personally spent about Rs 1.50 lakh.

Thoothukudi district collector Ilam Bhagwat took part in the program to send off these students and congratulated both them and Ponraj. "It is everyone's dream to travel by plane. I myself flew for the first time after I cleared the UPSC exam. I appreciate the teacher who gave you all this opportunity. More such events should take place in the future," he told the batch before seeing them off.