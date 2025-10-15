ETV Bharat / state

TN Government Restricts Cracker Bursting Hours, Urges ‘Green And Safe’ Deepavali Celebrations

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday announced that firecrackers can be burst only during two designated time slots — between 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. — on the day of Deepavali, in line with the Supreme Court’s 2018 directive aimed at curbing air and noise pollution.

In a release, the state government appealed to the public to celebrate a noiseless, smoke-free, and safe Deepavali, emphasising the use of green crackers that emit less polluting substances. The government also encouraged community celebrations through welfare associations, asking them to obtain permission from local bodies or district administrations for cracker bursting in designated common areas. The statement cautioned citizens against bursting series (joined) crackers, which are known to generate excessive noise, and reminded them not to burst crackers near hospitals, schools, courts, religious places, or fire-prone areas such as huts and thatched houses.

It also reiterated that Deepavali celebrations must not cause inconvenience to senior citizens, patients, or infants. Revisiting the Supreme Court’s landmark 2018 order, the government noted that the apex court had mandated the manufacture and sale of green crackers, directing manufacturers to use low-emission raw materials. The Tamil Nadu government has instructed cracker manufacturers in Sivakasi, the country’s leading hub for fireworks production, to strictly adhere to these guidelines. Sivakasi, located in Virudhunagar district, accounts for nearly 90 per cent of India’s firecracker production and employs thousands of workers directly and indirectly.