ETV Bharat / state

TN Govt Plans To Set Up New Secretariat Complex At Pattinapakkam For Rs 1,200 Crore

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government is planning to set up the new secretariat complex in the Pattinapakkam area of Chennai for Rs 1,200 crore.

Tamil Nadu Housing Board (TNHB) and the Chennai Municipal Corporation have issued no objection certificates (NOCs) for the utilisation of 25.16 acres of land for this project.

Since the TVK assumed power, three locations — Pattinapakkam (Foreshore Estate), the Highways Research Station in Guindy, and a site near Fintech City in Nandambakkam — were reportedly under consideration for this project. Pattinapakkam was selected because it offers the required land area in a single location and provides easy accessibility from key parts of Chennai.

Amidst this, Chief Minister Vijay announced in the Legislative Assembly, under Rule 110, that a new secretariat complex would be built. He informed that while the administrative requirements and staff strength of the secretariat have grown significantly over the years, the existing buildings have not been expanded to accommodate these changes.

As the remaining land within the Fort St George complex is under the control of the Defence Department and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), there is limited scope for constructing additional buildings or undertaking necessary developmental works.

Consequently, there is a pressing need to create a world-class administrative infrastructure that supports efficient governance and future administrative growth. Addressing the need, the state government plans to build a new complex that consolidates all government departments into a single administrative hub.