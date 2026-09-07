TN Govt Plans To Set Up New Secretariat Complex At Pattinapakkam For Rs 1,200 Crore
The upcoming structure will house a new legislative assembly building, secretariat offices, offices for all key government departments, and modern fire safety and security facilities.
Published : September 7, 2026 at 7:09 PM IST
Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government is planning to set up the new secretariat complex in the Pattinapakkam area of Chennai for Rs 1,200 crore.
Tamil Nadu Housing Board (TNHB) and the Chennai Municipal Corporation have issued no objection certificates (NOCs) for the utilisation of 25.16 acres of land for this project.
Since the TVK assumed power, three locations — Pattinapakkam (Foreshore Estate), the Highways Research Station in Guindy, and a site near Fintech City in Nandambakkam — were reportedly under consideration for this project. Pattinapakkam was selected because it offers the required land area in a single location and provides easy accessibility from key parts of Chennai.
Amidst this, Chief Minister Vijay announced in the Legislative Assembly, under Rule 110, that a new secretariat complex would be built. He informed that while the administrative requirements and staff strength of the secretariat have grown significantly over the years, the existing buildings have not been expanded to accommodate these changes.
As the remaining land within the Fort St George complex is under the control of the Defence Department and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), there is limited scope for constructing additional buildings or undertaking necessary developmental works.
Consequently, there is a pressing need to create a world-class administrative infrastructure that supports efficient governance and future administrative growth. Addressing the need, the state government plans to build a new complex that consolidates all government departments into a single administrative hub.
The new complex will feature not only modern offices but has been designed to facilitate rapid and integrated administrative operations. It will house a new legislative assembly building, secretariat offices, offices for all key government departments, and modern fire safety and security facilities.
Furthermore, the government will provide facilities ensuring easy access for persons with disabilities, adequate parking spaces, modern conference halls, public service centres, modern amenities for government officials, and eco-friendly structures that meet green building standards.
The main building of the upcoming secretariat is planned to have 15 floors and a built-up area of approximately 20 lakh square feet. The complex will have easy access from Santhome High Road.
The selected land belongs to TNHB, and approximately 1,380 government staff quarters were built on this site between 1963 and 1998. As these quarters have since become dilapidated, demolition work is underway.
The board has reportedly requested that the government properly assess the land's value and that the corresponding amount be paid. It has also requested alternative land instead of the current site.
Meanwhile, the heritage buildings of Fort St. George, which hold a significant place in Tamil Nadu's administrative history, will be preserved and be maintained as historic monuments, ensuring their architectural and heritage value is safeguarded for future generations.
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